Cowboys Make New Trade Statement Ahead of Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is looming nearly 24 hours away, and the Dallas Cowboys have remained quiet. Increasingly, both owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones, the team’s EVP, have put a damper on what the Cowboys might do on Tuesday, but coming off a win in Indianapolis that moved them to 4-5 and kept alive their playoff hopes, there is some thought that Dallas could pull out some help in the market after all–perhaps for a much, needed pass-rusher.

But, Stephen Jones, in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday, again rained on that parade.

As Jon Machota of The Atheltic wrote on Twitter/X: “Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones doesn’t sound like he thinks something notable is about to happen for Dallas before tomorrow’s trade deadline. Jones on @1053thefan: ‘If you’re really getting close to something, especially something really major, it’s (usually) heating up (right now). It’s close to the deadline, it’s time.’”

Jones was asked whether the Cowboys have gotten calls about their own players: “We haven’t. We really haven’t. It’s been pretty quiet on our end. We’re certainly making all the calls. We’re touching base with all 31 others teams. You know who’s available, who we might consider…

“Right now it’s pretty quiet on our front.”

Jerry Jones on Cowboys Trade: ‘I Don’t See It’

That tracks with what Jerry Jones said on the Cowboys’ pregame show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Sunday, after he was asked by Kristy Scales whether the team will take the wave of injuries its had in the past week (George Pickens, DeMarvion Overshown, Joey Porter Jr.) into consideration at the deadline on Tuesday.

“No,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean something could not happen. Actually, you almost have to say that if anything could be considered or working, you really don’t know until—if it is substantive, for sure—you don’t have any idea that it could happen until you have a meeting of the minds and it is done. But for now, I don’t see it.”

Jerry Jones Active Last Year

Jerry Jones, who added Quinnen Williams in a blockbuster trade at last year’s deadline and brought in Jonathan Mingo the previous year, has said that the move for Porter last month from Pittsburgh should be viewed as this year’s big deadline acquisition.

At the same time, he has left the door open for another move: “It’s important to think big, and this is over in that big thought area about what we can do to help our defense.”