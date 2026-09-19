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Cowboys Make Last-Second Roster Announcement Before Commanders Game

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Brian Schottenheimer head coach Dallas Cowboys
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 04: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 34-17. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are putting the final touches on their roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The team’s decisions are being shaped by the injuries it’s facing ahead of the game. Dallas will have two players listed as out: safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

This is leaving two holes in the roster that need to be filled before they take the field. The Cowboys addressed this by dipping into their practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys Look at Their Practice Squad to Add Two Players

Brian Schottenheimer
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared two moves that the Cowboys made about 24 hours before kickoff. Dallas is bringing up two players from the practice squad.

“Cowboys elevated LB Justin Barron and LB Curtis Robinson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders.”

Barron played in two games for the Cowboys last season. He did not take a snap on defense but played on special teams for 30 snaps.

Robinson played the last four years with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. In 29 games, he racked up 52 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 forced fumble. He made three starts for the 49ers last year.

Dallas Cowboys Add Two Linebackers Before Commanders Game

Curtis Robinson, Denver Broncos
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Curtis Robinson #59 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFL 2025 game between San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Cowboys needed more depth at linebacker with Overshown out for the game. Plus, this gives Dallas more options for special teams coverage.

Robinson might have a better chance of playing since he got significant playing time last year in San Francisco and did pretty well. Barron is younger and needs more experience, so he could be more likely to be inactive or play only on special teams.

With Overshown out for the game, rookie Jaishawn Barham moves up into the starting lineup. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer already announced that Barham will be having the green dot for the game.

This will be good experience for the rookie after having a solid debut in the Week 1 loss to the Giants. Plus, it brings Dallas more athleticism and speed at inside linebacker. Barham can blitz and rush the quarterback if given the chance.

It’s going to be an interesting game for the Cowboys’ defense as they look to clean up Week 1 mistakes and play better. Communication was the biggest issue for this unit, so Barham will have the pressure of making sure it is better. If the Cowboys can communicate and play clean football, they should be the favorites to beat the Commanders.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Make Last-Second Roster Announcement Before Commanders Game

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