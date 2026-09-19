Cowboys Make Last-Second Roster Announcement Before Commanders Game

The Dallas Cowboys are putting the final touches on their roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The team’s decisions are being shaped by the injuries it’s facing ahead of the game. Dallas will have two players listed as out: safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

This is leaving two holes in the roster that need to be filled before they take the field. The Cowboys addressed this by dipping into their practice squad.

Dallas Cowboys Look at Their Practice Squad to Add Two Players

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter shared two moves that the Cowboys made about 24 hours before kickoff. Dallas is bringing up two players from the practice squad.

“Cowboys elevated LB Justin Barron and LB Curtis Robinson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders.”

Barron played in two games for the Cowboys last season. He did not take a snap on defense but played on special teams for 30 snaps.

Robinson played the last four years with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. In 29 games, he racked up 52 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 forced fumble. He made three starts for the 49ers last year.

Dallas Cowboys Add Two Linebackers Before Commanders Game

The Cowboys needed more depth at linebacker with Overshown out for the game. Plus, this gives Dallas more options for special teams coverage.

Robinson might have a better chance of playing since he got significant playing time last year in San Francisco and did pretty well. Barron is younger and needs more experience, so he could be more likely to be inactive or play only on special teams.

With Overshown out for the game, rookie Jaishawn Barham moves up into the starting lineup. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer already announced that Barham will be having the green dot for the game.

This will be good experience for the rookie after having a solid debut in the Week 1 loss to the Giants. Plus, it brings Dallas more athleticism and speed at inside linebacker. Barham can blitz and rush the quarterback if given the chance.

It’s going to be an interesting game for the Cowboys’ defense as they look to clean up Week 1 mistakes and play better. Communication was the biggest issue for this unit, so Barham will have the pressure of making sure it is better. If the Cowboys can communicate and play clean football, they should be the favorites to beat the Commanders.