Cowboys Make Strong Declaration on Joe Milton After Cutting Him

In the wake of the Cowboys‘ controversial decision to waive quarterback Joe Milton after having initially kept him on the 53-man roster, the big question that emerged was this: What happened?

Milton was outstanding in the preseason, at least for the first two games, and seemed to have a lock on the job in his second season with the team. At least in the preseason game, he outplayed veteran Sam Howell, who was signed to a $2.5 million contract in the offseason in part to spark Milton, and in part because he ahs the starting experience that Milton lacks. Initially, the Cowboys went with three quarterbacks, and waited until Monday–after several teams had filled backup quarterback spots–to cut Milton.

There were rumors that Milton had asked for his release, which have been refuted. There were rumors, too, that there was some conflict between Milton and the coaches that unfolded on Monday. And there was talk that the Cowboys would not take Milton back on the practice squad even if he clears waivers.

Cowboys Only Wanted 2 QBs

On Tuesday after practice, coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed to shut all that down. In the end, he said, the Cowboys wanted to keep two quarterbacks and preferred Howell’s poise and experience over Milton’s potential. But Schottenheimer was enthusiastic about possibly getting Milton back on the practice squad.

Said Schottenheimer: “Yeah, we told you guys yesterday, these things move fast and it was a very, very hard decision to make. Great conversation with Joe, explained to him our thought process behind it. I think when we looked at the whole body of work, we just felt like Sam had done a little bit more just in terms of executing the offense in certain areas. And to have Joe Milton back would be incredible. We’ll see what happens with the claims and then see what he wants to do.

“We have shown we know how to develop him. I think him being in this system for another year would be amazing. But I also know he should have choices.

Schottenheimer would not get into the details of whether there were Milton trade talks but said: “He is obviously a very talented person, so you can imagine. Those things don’t always come through, but there were definitely people interested in Joe, so we’ll see.”

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Joe Milton Would Be Welcome on Practice Squad

Ultimately, it will come down to whether Milton can find an opportunity where he might have a better chance to play with the Cowboys, where he is firmly behind Dak Prescott and now, Howell. The timing of the Milton release might have limited those choices.

But Schottenheimer had compliments for Milton, saying he was in a difficult situation but still has potential.

He said: “The arm talent is real. We have talked a lot about the touch, he has developed the touch. I do know he has done a much better job with our system, I mean, this is what guys that come from that spread system have to deal with in terms of the learning curve coming in. …

“I think Joe is going to be a terrific player in this league. It was a very tough decision, one we did not take lightly. If we can get him back, awesome, if not, I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a terrific young man, he worked very, very hard and I think he has a bright future.”