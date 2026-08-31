Cowboys Make Tough Decision on 2 RBs After Roster Cut

Not only were the two Dallas Cowboys running backs who appeared to be vying for the backup job to starter Javonte Williams–2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue and seventh-rounder Phil Mafah–cut by the team on Monday in a surprising wipeout of the running-back room, but the Cowboys took it a step further later in the afternoon.

Neither player was even signed to the team’s practice squad, leaving the looking for new opportunities to catch on somewhere in the league.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer had hinted that the two were not going to be brought back, but did not shut the door on it when he met with the media this afternoon. Hours later, it was revealed that, in fact, Blue and Mafah are not coming back to The Star in any capacity before Week 1.

Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue Could Not Secure Cowboys Roster, Practice Squad Spots

It’s a harsh result for the two guys who opened the spring as the favorites to land as the No. 2 and 3 backs on the roster for the Cowboys. Schottenheimer had even publicly said that he hoped that Blue would earn the job, because his speed and shiftiness made him a good counterpoint to the blunt-object running style of Williams.

But Blue apparently never fully got the trust of coaches after he had glaring issues last season with professionalism as well as with his willingness and ability to contribute in special teams. Schottenheimer had pointed to some improvements from Blue in that regard this summer, but in the end, his roster spot–and his spot on the Cowboys practice squad–could not be rescued.

The Cowboys will have veteran Malik Davis, a former UDFA, as Williams’ primary backup. The Cowboys signed running back Emari Demercado off of waivers, too. Demercado had 44 carries for 312 yards with Arizona last year, and Schottenheimer pointed to his ability to help in special teams.

Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah Should Call Practice Squad Veteran Malik Davis

Schottenheimer said his advice to Blue and Mafah was to seek counsel from Davis, who has been in their situation in his career but has persevered.

Said Schottenheimer: “This is more a testament to a guy like Malik Daivs that has just, time in and time out has come back and proven his worth, and the way he is wired. I know both Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah should and will reach out to Malik because now they are in an unfortunate situation like that. If you want to learn from a veteran, Malik Davis would be the first call that I would make.”

‘Really Emotional Last 48 Hours’ for Cowboys

And Schottenheimer, as is his wont, was more than a little emotional about the decisions he had to make on the Cowboys roster. No coach likes cutting players, but Schottenheimer tends to wear his heart on his sleeve.

He said: “Really emotional last 48 hours or so. The human element is real. The conversations are real. We’re trying to build a roster that can handle the strain of 17 regular-season games, the grind of the playoffs and the Super Bowl. The roster is always fluid but I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about that we let some incredible young men and really good football players out the door. I am indebted to them for how much they worked and how much they bought into our culture, and our building.

“I feel like we left them with a lot of feedback.”

The entire Cowboys practice squad:

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Justin Barron

DT Tommy Dunn

WR Jordan Hudson

OT Marcellus Johnson

DB Derion Kendrick

WR Anthony Smith

TE Michael Trigg

LB Isaiah Land

OL Nick Leverett

DL Adedayo Odeleye (IPP)

LB Curtis Robinson

DB Reddy Steward



