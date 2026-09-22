Cowboys’ 6-Foot-4, 253-Pound Rookie is Quietly Turning Heads Through 2 Games

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense underwent a massive transformation in the offseason, and while things are up and down for now, the unit has some promising pieces.

Caleb Downs has lived up to expectations as a first-round pick. Even rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham is exceeding expectations after his first career start.

Dallas looks like a defense that might be a year away from being elite. One other rookie on that side of the ball, though, is not getting as much attention on the stat line but is putting up some impressive stats.

Dallas Cowboys Have Quiet Rookie Performing Well

Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree shared some key stats from Cowboys rookie first-round pick edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The advanced numbers show that Lawrence is off to a strong start to the 2026 campaign.

#Cowboys Malachi Lawrence through Week 2 among all rookie defensive linemen: • 73.0 pass rush grade (1st)

• 4 total pressures (T-5th)

• 26.9 pass rush win rate (1st) Second in pass rush win rate is Cashius Howell with 17.0%. Arrow up for the first round pick.

Lawrence was the 23rd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has racked up 6 tackles and 1 quarterback hit in two games.

Cowboys Might Have Something Special in Malachi Lawrence

Lawrence is showing good progress through two games, as the Cowboys are not rushing him. He has been able to rotate in and learn from guys like Von Miller about what it takes to be a pass rusher in the league.

The Cowboys chose Lawrence in the draft because of his athletic ability and speed. He can come off the line and use that speed to get past any tackle in the NFL.

He still has some technique to work on, but he is making good progress. This season is about him growing and developing before taking a full-time starting job in 2027.

Early on, though, Lawrence is making it hard on the Cowboys’ coaching staff and defensive coordinator Christian Parker to keep him off the field. He may not be getting the sack numbers, but he is pressuring the quarterback better than most rookies, which shows he’s ahead of the game.

The Cowboys hope that trend continues in Week 3 when they travel to Brazil to play the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a good challenge for Lawrence to show whether he has earned more playing time. Two games have already proven that.

Still, Dallas wants to see how he does throughout the season. The start is good, but he needs to stay consistent. A potential sack in the Ravens game could be a good way to get the Cowboys buying stock in Lawrence.