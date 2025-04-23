Cowboys May Be Close to Pulling Off Major Offseason Move

The Dallas Cowboys are putting together their roster for 2025, and owner Jerry Jones is indicating that the team will do more than bring on new players in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ll likely go with a wide receiver for their No. 12 pick in the draft, or at least that’s the general prediction, but Dallas could certainly use more help in that position. Having a veteran wouldn’t hurt.

Speaking with the press on Tuesday, April 22, in a pre-draft news conference, Jones said that team is working on “pretty substantive trades” for players, although he didn’t elaborate on that comment or give any real specifics other than stating that they are talking with other teams.

According to NFLPA figures, the Cowboys have more than $37 million in salary cap space. Now, NFL analysts and experts think they’ll use that to bring along a star wide receiver from a rival in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys May Get ‘Dream Fit’ Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions‘ Jameson Williams is one of the most talked-about wide receivers right now. The Lions have until May 1 to decide if they will pick up his fifth-year option. He’s a first-round pick from 2022, and since Detroit has already spent a lot of dough on their offensive line, there’s major talk that they might part with him.

In an April 23 feature for The Laundry Hat, Jerry Trotta says Williams “would be a dream fit” with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“While Williams isn’t a top-drawer wideout, he is as explosive as any WR in the league and only turned 24 in March,” Trotta stated. “He didn’t play much as a rookie after tearing his ACL late in his final season at Alabama and served a four-game suspension in 2023 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.”

He added, “Williams was then hit with a two-game ban last season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, but he played in every other game in the regular season and produced at a high level, catching 58 of 91 targets for 1,001 yards and seven scores.”

Trotta notes that Williams also ranked inside the top five at the position in yards per catch (17.3) and yards after the catch per reception (8.4), according to PFF.

Wide Receiver Would Be an ‘Exciting Addition’ to the Cowboys

Christian Booher, in an April 22 piece for Sports Illustrated, agrees, stating that Williams “would be an exciting addition and add a new layer to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offense.”

He adds, “With Jerry Jones likely eager to quickly get the team back to contention, he could be eager to make a splash. Trading for Williams would do just that, and the Cowboys have 10 draft picks this year to try to make a deal.”

Brad Berreman of SideLion Report echoes that sentiment, stating in an April 23 piece, “Jones likes to try to make big splashes, even if they’re mostly imagined in his head as big splashes, and the Cowboys need a wide receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb. Williams would be a nice addition, and the Lions might be able to fleece Jones in a trade.”