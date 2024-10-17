Cowboys Mike McCarthy Replacement Options That Aren’t Bill Belichick

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss at home on Sunday, October 13, when the Detroit Lions plowed them over, 47-9. During the season, there’s been buzz about whether it’s the final season for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, and after that 38-point loss to Detroit, it could be even more possible. McCarthy’s contract is uncertain, so the Cowboys front office could decide to go with a different leader and not re-sign the coach.

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a perennial favorite in Cowboys coach chatter, but there are other candidates that are also getting mentioned as possible McCarthy replacements.

Detroit Lions’ Ben Johnson Could Have Caught Jerry Jones’ Eye

As Jerry Jones sat celebrating his 82nd birthday by watching his Cowboys get trampled over by the Lions, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could very well have caught his eye.

In an October 17 feature for Sport DFW, NFL analyst and expert Sayre Bedinger names Johnson as the No. 1 pick to step in for McCarthy.

“Given the way the Detroit Lions have been playing the last handful of years offensively, I would expect Ben Johnson to be one of the most highly coveted and sought-after head coach candidates until he finally accepts a job,” Bedinger stated. “And after turning down jobs the last couple of years, waiting for the perfect opportunity, you can’t help but think the Cowboys would be exactly the type of job he’d be waiting for.”

Bedinger adds that Johnson has turned Detroit’s offense into a “juggernaut.”

“They distribute the ball as well as any team in the league and there are few defenses in the NFL that seem to be able to keep up with it,” Bedinger stated.

John Buhler from FanSided also named Johnson as a possible McCarthy replacement.

“It blew my mind that Ben Johnson returned to the Detroit Lions for another season to remain their offensive coordinator,” he wrote in the September 23 piece.

Buhler added, “What I like about Johnson is his ability to put his players in positions to make plays. He also coaches up the talent general manager Brad Holmes provides to him and the rest of the Lions coaching staff. In theory, Johnson would fit in quite nicely in the Cowboys building, as he would lean on Stephen Jones and Will McClay in the front office and would not challenge Jerry Jones all that much either.”

Maitland Rutledge of The Laundry Hat also names Johnson as a McCarthy replacement option.

“If Johnson were to come to the Cowboys, the offensive woes might disappear as fast as they appeared this season,” Rutledge said in an October 14 feature. “Give him (Dak) Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and a new full-time starter at running back and Dallas could run up points like a cash register.”

More Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Candidates

Aside from Johnson, Bedinger likes Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

“Given the work we’ve seen Bobby Slowik and the Houston Texans do the last couple of seasons, it’s not going to be a surprise when he’s getting interviewed in the 2025 offseason by just about every team with a head coach opening,” Slowik wrote.

Looking outside the NFL, Rutledge points to USC head coach Lincoln Riley as an option.

“Hiring a college coach for his first pro job is risky, but Riley is champing at the bit to get a shot in the NFL,” Rutledge stated. “He grew up in Lubbock and attended Texas Tech so it would be an ideal team to get started with.”