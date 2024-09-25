Multiple Replacement Options for Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Emerge

Following the postgame blame game after the Dallas Cowboys‘ loss in Week 3 to the Baltimore Ravens, some names are being mentioned as possible replacement options for head coach Mike McCarthy. While former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a popular suggestion to fill McCarthy’s shoes, a few other names are also being mentioned.

“Some candidates feel very obvious, while others are a bit under-the-radar,” NFL writer and expert John Buhler of FanSided said in a September 23 feature naming five McCarthy replacement recommendations.

Mike Vrabel ‘Knows How to Build a Great Staff’

McCarthy is in the final year of his contract, and with the Cowboys 1-2 heading into Week 4, some are ready for a change.

“It seems more and more likely that with each passing week that Mike McCarthy is not the long-term answer for the Dallas Cowboys at head coach,” Buhler wrote, adding that “it goes without saying that hiring him was a huge mistake. Yes, he can get his team ready to play during the regular season, but there was always a finite ceiling, especially during the NFC playoffs.”

Buhler’s No. 1 favorite is an under-the-radar candidate in former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Look. I don’t care if he is labeled as a retread head coach,” Buhler said. “Don’t be stupid. Just hire Mike Vrabel, and thank me later.”

Buhler says “Vrabel could be a top candidate for any number of marquee jobs, both in the NFL and in college” and names Ohio State another possibility for him, if Ryan Day falls short of expectations.

When it comes to the Cowboys, Buhler says, “Vrabel may be defensive-minded, but he knows how to build a great staff. More importantly, he would command a strong running game in Dallas, one that would get the absolute most out of (Dallas Cowboys quarterback) Dak Prescott benefiting from it.”

He added, “Vrabel is the first head coach I would call.”

More Mike McCarthy Replacement Ideas

Belichick is often mentioned in McCarthy replacement chatter.

“We can argue whether or not Belichick, who will be 73 before the next season kicks off, is the right coach. What’s hard to argue is that his leverage with Dallas has never been greater,” Sports Illustrated’s Randy Gurzi wrote in a September 22 feature about Belickick possibly “counting dollar signs” after the Cowboys’ loss to the Ravens.

Buhler names Belichick as a replacement possibility but has him at No. 4 on the tally.

“While Belichick would, in theory, be the type of head coach that (Dallas Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones would concede power to out of respect, is that really what the Cowboys want to do?” Buhler asked. “Even amid all of their high-profile, on-field struggles in big moments, Dallas has been able to draft well and develop its players. The Cowboys may pay a premium to retain their own guys in free agency, but team-building has not been an issue.”

With that in mind, Buhler gives Belickick a “hard pass” but says that “just because I do not love the fit does not mean the Cowboys will not consider hiring Belichick.”

Buhler also suggests looking at USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik as McCarthy replacement options.