Cowboys’ Most Important Game of the Season is a No-Brainer

It’s shaping up to be a fascinating season for the Dallas Cowboys and one that will hopefully see them have the kind of comeback season that fans want to see. The biggest change in the team’s makeup heading into 2025, of course, is that they have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer. When the Cowboys announced his new position with the team in January, Schottenheimer became the 10th head coach in the history of the Dallas Cowboys and ninth during the Jerry Jones Era.

“I’m honored and privileged to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys,” he said during his introductory press conference. He later added during the conference, “I’m ready now. I know what I want. I know what it looks like.”

Looking at the Cowboys’ tally of games for 2025, the Cowboys have the fifth most difficult schedule in the league this season, which isn’t great but it could be worse. Now, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports is predicting the most important games of the season for each team in the league, including Dallas.

The Biggest Game for the Dallas Cowboys

In a May 15 feature for Fox Sports, Vacchiano looks at the most important game for every NFL team in 2025. In the feature, he states that “everyone in the NFL says it at some point during the season: This is the game we circled on our calendar.” He adds, “Players and coaches say it every year. Sometimes they say it several times. Usually it’s about rivalry games. Sometimes it’s a playoff rematch. Often times, it has something to do with revenge.” His roster features games that are a “big test, a huge rivalry or an opportunity for revenge that should be juicy enough for everyone in the organization to get excited about.”

For the Cowboys, it’s a no-brainer. He picks the team’s game at the Eagles in Week 1 on Thursday, September 4. All eyes will be on this season opener, and it will be exciting to see what Dak Prescott and the crew can do.

“Defending champions are 13-5 all-time in the Thursday night opening game, so this won’t be easy for the Cowboys,” he states. “But they believe that if it weren’t for injuries, they would’ve been right there with the Eagles atop the NFC East last season. What better way to prove it than making that statement on national TV in Week 1? It could set the tone for their entire season.”

Cowboys Get Handed a Christmas Game

Last week, the NFL released its official 2025 holiday schedule of games, and the league will host three Christmas Day games. One of those is a Cowboys game. This is only the third time in NFL history that Christmas Day will be home to a regular-season tripleheader.

The teams selected to play on Christmas Day include the Commanders vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the Vikings vs. Lions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and the Chiefs vs. Broncos at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. So, get that eggnog ready, and enjoy this opportunity to watch the Cowboys to ring in Christmas.