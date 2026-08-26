Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Cut Ties With 20-Game Quarterback as NFL Deadline Looms

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of an intense quarterback competition to see who will secure the backup role behind Dak Prescott. Sam Howell and Joe Milton have both had their moments during the preseason, presenting the Cowboys with two key questions.

First, the Cowboys will need to decide who will be the team’s backup quarterback. Once this is decided, Dallas faces another decision on whether to keep two or three quarterbacks.

Retaining three quarterbacks sounds good on paper, but it means that the franchise will need to cut a player at another position where the team could use added depth. USA Today’s Ben Grimaldi predicts that the Cowboys will ultimately release Howell and name Milton as the team’s QB2.

“Early reports in camp had the veteran quarterback as the leader to be Dak Prescott’s backup, but that no longer feels like the case,” Grimaldi detailed in an August 25, 2026, story titled, “3 Cowboys who surprised, 3 cut candidates after month of training camp.” “Howell may not have lost the job as much as Milton won it with his brilliant performance in the Week 2 preseason win.

“… The Cowboys have decisions to make at other positions that could force them to keep only two QBs on the roster. Right now, it looks like Howell’s on the outside looking in.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Face a $2.5 Million Decision on QB Sam Howell

Howell has plenty of NFL experience as the former Washington Commanders starter. The veteran has played in 20 games during his NFL career, including 18 starts.

Dallas could have 2.5 million reasons to keep Howell on the 53-man roster. Howell inked a one-year, $2.5 million fully-guaranteed contract.

This means that the Cowboys would still be on the hook for Howell’s $2.5 million salary, even if the veteran is released.

Cowboys News: Dallas Declines to Name Backup QB Amid Battle Between Joe Milton & Sam Howell

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted that Howell previously had the edge over Milton in the backup quarterback competition. It appears that Milton has closed the gap.

“If you would just take the training camp competition, it’s probably neck and neck, and Sam maybe a little bit ahead,” Schottenheimer noted on August 24, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “That’s why we actually started Sam in the first game against Seattle.

“But Joe’s put together two really good performances, and this will be another fun week for them to keep battling.”

The Cowboys Face a QB Decision Ahead of NFL Deadline on Sunday, August 30

The competition could come down to the final week of training camp combined with the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas has until Sunday, August 30, to decide whether to keep three quarterbacks amid the 53-man roster deadline.

ESPN’s Todd Archer predicts that the Cowboys will keep both Howell and Milton. Yet, the insider gives the backup quarterback edge to Howell.

“Maybe in a perfect world the Cowboys would rather go with two quarterbacks, but Milton and Howell have fared well and if quarterback is the most important spot on the team, then maybe it’s wise to keep three,” Archer wrote in an August 24, story titled, “Dallas Cowboys: Projecting final 53-man roster.”