Cowboys Dealt ‘Serious’ Blow 48 Hours Before Giants Game: ‘It’s Bad’

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to sustain a potential season-ending injury just 48 hours before the team kicks off the season against the New York Giants. One of the Cowboys’ key playmakers was carted off the field during the team’s September 11, practice.

Running back Malik Davis is set to have surgery to repair a hip injury and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. Davis was slated to serve as the Cowboys backup running back behind Javonte Williams.

“Per source: Cowboys running back Malik Davis is scheduled to have hip surgery on Saturday and be placed on injured reserve,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in a September 11, message on X.

“He was injured in today’s practice.”

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones noted that the Cowboys are “looking at a serious” injury with Davis.

“Yeah, very disappointing,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan during a September 11, interview. “I mean, Malik’s done everything the right way. He’s such a good person off the field.

“He works his (expletive) off. He’s come from nowhere to be our No. 2 back, and he’s done it the hard way. He’s gone out there and he shows people he can do it, that he can play in this league,” Jones added.

“He did it last year. He did it again in training camp and won the job outright to be the No. 2 back. Now, unfortunately, I think he’s looking at a pretty serious injury that could take him out for some period of time. We don’t have the final details.”

Cowboys News: RB Malik Davis Is in Danger of Missing the Entire NFL Season

Davis could end up missing the entire 2026 season. With Davis sidelined, Emari Demercado and Hunter Luepke are expected to get additional work.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler labeled Davis’ injury as “bad” and the running back has clearly been ruled out for Week 1 with the potential to miss an extended period of time.

“Cowboys are bracing for an extended absence here,” Fowler noted in a September 11. “‘It’s bad,’ said one source.”

Davis beat out other more touted running backs like Jaydon Blue to earn the Cowboys RB2 gig.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Could Make Move to Add Another Running Back

The unfortunate news means that the Cowboys could be in the market for a new running back. Dallas is waiting for a final projected timeline on Davis’ injury to make a final decision.

“Obviously, you lose a player, and we’ll see exactly what the situation is,” Jones noted. “But the good news is we brought in a back that our coordinator, (offensive coordinator Klayton Adams), is really comfortable with.

“He had him with the Cardinals in (Emari) Demercado, and he was going to be inactive this week. So, it looks like he’s going to move into that active spot. And we’ll go from there.”