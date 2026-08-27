Cowboys QB Joe Milton Reveals Personal News as Roster Cuts Loom

The Dallas Cowboys have yet reveal what quarterback will serve as Dak Prescott’s backup this season. Joe Milton and Sam Howell are both fighting to win the backup quarterback job.

There is also a chance both players are fighting for a roster spot. Dallas faces decisions on who will be the team’s QB2 as well as whether to keep three quarterbacks on the final roster.

The Cowboys have until Sunday, August 30, to finalize the team’s 53-man roster. Milton became a “girl dad” last October, and the quarterback credits his role as a father for helping him on the field.

“Having a girl is different,” Milton noted, per The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “If I had a boy, I think I’d probably be the same as last year.”

Milton and girlfriend, Destiny, welcomed Maleia Rose to the world last October.

“This was one of the best of moments of my LIFE,” Milton noted in an October 13, 2025, Instagram post featuring photos of his girlfriend and daughter.

“To my love Destiny you did amazing Job you’re a very strong amazing women and I know you’ll be a perfect mother through it all. I love you both 💚🥺.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Backup Quarterback Battle: ‘We’re Not Ready to Make Any Decisions Yet’

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated that Howell had the edge over Milton during the offseason. Now, the Cowboys coach views the competition as much more even.

“I think it’s a great competition…” Schottenheimer noted regarding the backup quarterback battle, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “Joe’s performed beautifully in both games, you can’t look at the numbers and not know that… but Sam’s made a lot of play’s too.

“Sam did a beautiful two-minute drive against Seattle. Like I said, we don’t have to, and we’re not ready to make any decisions yet.”

Joe Milton & Girlfriend, Destiny, Welcomed a New Baby to the World in October

Milton is playing for a bigger purpose as a new father. During the offseason, Milton took to Instagram to celebrate the couple’s daughter.

“Happy nine months babygirl,” Milton said in a July 9, Instagram post. “I’m so happy to be your father I’m with you every step you take in this beautiful thing called LIFE 💕💖.”

The Cowboys Face Decision on QB2 Between Sam Howell & Joe Milton

The biggest growth for Milton has been learning how to be an NFL quarterback, not just a player known for his arm strength. Schottenheimer described his first impression of Milton.

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton was at the University of Michigan and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball,” Schottenheimer said of Milton, per The Dallas Morning News. “Cool. That’s awesome. Go be in a carnival somewhere.

“Arm strength is cool, but go to the fair and win a teddy bear. But you’ve got to play quarterback. And that’s what I think you see: Joe learning he’s playing quarterback.”

It will be worth watching to see if Milton is able to overtake Howell to be the Cowboys backup quarterback.