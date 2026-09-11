Cowboys Dealt More Unfortunate News on Key 25-Game Playmaker Before Giants Game

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to play a game this NFL season, and the injuries are already starting to mount in Big D. Dallas sustained another blow just two days before the team takes on the New York Giants in Week 1.

Running back Malik Davis was carted off the field during a Friday, September 11, practice, per All City DLLS’ Clarence Hill Jr. . The severity of Davis’ injury has not been revealed, but the early indications are not good.

“Cowboys RB Malik Davis was carted off the practice field with an injury, per source,” Hill detailedin a September 11, message on X. “The Cowboys are looking into severity of it.

“Doesn’t look good for Sunday at the moment. Hopefully it’s not too serious. Davis was finally getting his opportunity.”

It is less than ideal news as Davis is currently listed as the team’s backup running back behind Javonte Williams on the unofficial depth chart.

Cowboys News: Dallas Has Now Sustained Injuries to Tyler Smith & Malik Davis in Recent Days

The news comes after the Cowboys already lost All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith for at least four to six weeks with a thumb injury. Smith’s injury was revealed less than one week before the Cowboys-Giants game.

The star had to have surgery to repair the issue. At running back, Emari Demercado is next in line on the Cowboys depth chart and could see increased opportunities if Davis is forced to miss time.

Prior to Injury, Malik Davis Outperformed the Majority of Cowboys Running Backs

Prior to the injury, Davis had an impressive training camp and preseason. Davis outperformed players like Jaydon Blue to earn the backup running back role ahead of Week 1.

“I will speak to this. I thought Malik Davis was incredible from a pass protection standpoint,” Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Davis during the preseason, per Yardbarker.

“Very first play of the game, they fire the free safety in the backside B gap, and he steps up and just strikes him. And then there was a nickel blitz off the edge, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence.”

Davis is entering the final season of a two-year, $2.1 million contract. The running back has appeared in 25 games during his tenure with the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Giants: RB Malik Davis’ Status for Week 1 Is in ‘Serious Doubt’

Davis is dealing with a hip injury ahead of the Giants game. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris noted that Davis’ injury puts the running back in “serious doubt” for the season opener.

“Cowboys RB Malik Davis left practice today in a vehicle after suffering a hip injury, multiple sources confirm to @startelegram,” Harris explained in a September 11, post on X.

“His status is in serious doubt for Sunday night’s opener in New York.”