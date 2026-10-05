Cowboys Announce Personal News for $4 Million Vet Minutes After Win vs. Texans

It was an eventful Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys, especially for one of the team’s defenders. The Cowboys celebrated a big victory over the Houston Texans in Week 4, and one Dallas player also welcomed a new addition to the family.

After the win, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Shemar James’ wife, Erica James, went into labor. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave James a ride back to Dallas on the family’s private plane.

Erica announced that everything went smoothly with the birth, and the Cowboys linebacker made it just in time. The couple welcomed a baby boy to the world on Sunday, October 4.

“Baby boy made it and daddy was here thanks to Coach Schotty, Jerry and everyone in between!” Erica revealed in an October 5, Instagram Story.

Shemar James’ Wife, Erica James, Gave Birth to a Baby Boy After the Cowboys’ Win vs. Texans

Schottenheimer indirectly announced the news as the Cowboys coach was discussing wide receiver George Pickens. Fans may have noticed in the team video that James broke down the team huddle in the locker which was potentially a nod to the big moment.



“There’s no one more excited in that locker room right now than George Pickens,” Schottenheimer noted on October 4, per Dallas Morning News.

“Well, maybe. Shemar James’ wife is in labor, and he’ll be flying home with the Joneses. And that’s pretty cool. So, praying for an easy delivery, and God is good.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Shemar James: ‘This Guy Dissects Plays So Fast’

James is in his second NFL season with the Cowboys after the team selected the defender in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. The linebacker is on a four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract with Dallas.

James has become a critical part of the Cowboys defense playing in all four games to start the season. The linebacker appeared in 14 games, including six starts, during his rookie season in 2025.

Back in October 2025, James received praise from Schottenheimer for his ability to “make plays” especially when utilized as a blitzer.

“The positives jump off the film, and you guys see the positives,” Schottenheimer said of James in October 2025, per Dallas Cowboys.com. “You just mentioned half of them — this guy dissects plays so fast and this guy’s ability to [do it] and shoot gaps, and make plays, and be where he’s supposed to be, and get guys on the ground.

“Man, the No. 1 of linebackers is to tackle, and to get people on the ground, and he’s excellent at that,” Schottenheimer added.

“It jumped off the film at Florida, too, and that’s one of the things we loved about him — was the ability to dissect and use his hands — and he’s actually a really good blitzer as well. He’s good at the line of scrimmage.”