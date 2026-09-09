Cowboys Land $58 Million 162-Game Starter in Late Move Days Before Giants Game

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster moves just days before the team’s season opener against the New York Giants. Dallas is taking a committee approach as the franchise temporarily replaces 3-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith.

As Smith begins the NFL season on injured reserve, the Cowboys are adding new veterans. Dallas signed experienced left guard Laken Tomlinson to the team’s practice squad.

The franchise also added veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett.

“Laken Tomlinson, who was a first-round pick in 2015, has been added to the Cowboys’ practice squad,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota detailed in a September 9, 2026 message on x. “The interior offensive lineman has started 162 of the 173 games he’s played in for the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Seahawks and Texans.

“Nick Leverett is going to the 53-man roster. Tyler Smith is going to injured reserve designated to return.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

Cowboys News: Dallas Sign Guard Laken Tomlinson Who Has Made 162 Starts During His 11-Year NFL Career

Tomlinson brings a wealth of experience to Big D as the guard has appeared in 173 games over his career, including 162 starts. The veteran played 10 games for the Houston Texans in 2025, making seven starts.

Tomlinson was named a Pro Bowler in 2021 during his five-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. The offensive lineman has earned more than $58 million over his 11-year NFL career.

Most recently, Tomlinson signed with the Baltimore Ravens in December 9, 2025. The Ravens released the veteran a little more than one month later on January 12.

Cowboys Star Tyler Smith’s Injury: When Will Guard Return to Play for Dallas?

Smith missing extended time comes as a bit of a surprise dropped in Cowboys fans’ laps days before the start of the NFL season. After attempting to deal with a nagging thumb injury throughout training camp, Smith is having surgery to repair the issue.

At minimum, Smith will miss at least four games with the potential to be sidelined longer. Smith’s injury return timeline is projected at four to six weeks, per NFL.com.

“He really exacerbated that injury that he came to California with,” Jones said of Smith, per Yardbarker. “And he basically had an injury more, in my mind, more obvious that we needed to have the internal fixation on it. So we all thought that he could work through it.

“It probably was something he could work through when we got back here two weeks ago. But he’s probably made that injury to the point we agree it’s fixed long haul.”