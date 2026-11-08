Cowboys, NFL World React to ‘Wild’ CeeDee Lamb Disastrous Play

The Dallas Cowboys have shown that if there is one common trait for this team from week to week, it’s that they just do not handle success well. The loss to Arizona in overtime in Week 8, in which the Cowboys held a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead, was the most blatant and obvious (and recent) example, but we’ve seen some incredible turns of events throughout this season–the Week 3 loss in Rio comes to mind, as does the Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers. On Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts in Week 9, with star receiver CeeDee Lamb having a monster game (seven catches, 155 yards), it was Lamb who recorded one of the wilder plays you’ll see this season.

On the play, in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading, 20-17, Lamb made a catch and went to the ground near the sideline of the Colts’ 38-yard line. He was never touched down by defender Kenneth Harris, then, so he got up and ran. But as he went down at the Colts’ 13-yard line, Lamb lost control of the ball and fumbled.

Stunned Reaction at Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Play

As Tommy Yarrish of the team site wrote: “Colts win a challenge on a 48-yard catch by CeeDee Lamb where he fumbled as he went to the ground. Wild play. Lamb got up after not being touched and was running toward the end zone before he was tripped up by Austin Ajake. 11:50 to play and Colts have the ball down 3.”

Around the NFL, the reactions to what happened with CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys poured in.

It was called an “impossible” fumble. It was called “INSANE.” And it was called … “WTH.”