Cowboys’ Offense Depends on 129-Yard Weapon Stepping Up

It feels as though the 2026 Dallas Cowboys have the potential to be as good as they were last season.

This unit was ranked second in the NFL in total offense, second in passing, ninth in rushing, and seventh in scoring. If it hadn’t been for the poor play of the defense, the offense could have soared in the playoffs.

So far in training camp, the Cowboys’ offense is off to a fast start, with big plays from Dak Prescott to his receivers. More of the attention, though, should be on the running backs behind Javonte Williams. One of Williams’ backups is being viewed as a key piece to this offense.

Dallas Cowboys Need One Backup Running Back to Step Up in 2026

The Athletic Cowboys reporter Jon Machota named multiple players who have stood out at training camp. Machota specifically said that running back Jaydon Blue is going to play a critical role in this offense in 2026.

“For the Cowboys’ offense to take another step forward from last season, Blue needs to be part of the offense. His speed, athleticism and pass-catching add another element to the group, and it’s been on display early. The screen game hasn’t been great for the Cowboys since early in Ezekiel Elliott’s career. Blue provides them with the type of back who could bring back some of that success. He didn’t make much impact as a rookie, but he’s showing signs that he’ll be a factor in Year 2 behind No. 1 back Javonte Williams.”

Last season was kind of a lackluster rookie debut for Blue, who didn’t get many touches. He finished with 38 carries for 129 yards and 1 touchdown. Blue also added 1 reception for 5 yards.

With Miles Sanders no longer in the picture, Blue is expected to become Williams’ backup. Blue’s workload should increase, and so far he has shown good promise in training camp.

Jaydon Blue Being Leaned on to Take Cowboys Offense to the Next Level

Blue gives this Cowboys offense a different dynamic that Williams may not be able to give. While Williams is going to be the lead back and get most of the carries, Blue is going to see a lot more action in 2026.

The one aspect of the offense that Blue will be asked to do is be more involved in the passing game. They are going to want to run more outside stretch plays to give him a chance to break out some big runs.

Their passing game is about as perfect as it can be, so nothing needs to be touched there. If Blue can live up to his potential in the backfield, the rushing attack will be on a whole new level.

Williams and Blue have a chance to be a great duo in the backfield. It’s on Blue whether he’s ready to take that leap in Year 2.