Several Cowboys Put on Notice by First Unofficial Depth Chart

The Dallas Cowboys have finally released their first depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

While there are not many surprises in the starting lineup, it is certainly filled with position battles that aren’t decided yet. Three position groups have the dreaded “or” on there, meaning they are still being decided.

Still, there are veterans on the team who are being jumped by rookies. This is the first sign for players that they better step up for the rest of training camp.

Dallas Cowboys Clearly Have Position Battles Going On at Training Camp

Starting with the defense, only one starting job is being battled for at the moment between Shavon Revel Jr. and Cobie Durant. Revel and Durant are gunning for one of the starting outside cornerback positions.

Revel came on late last season, playing just seven games after recovering from an ACL injury. Durant came from free agency after playing for the Los Angeles Rams last year.

One of the backup edge rusher jobs is on the line between Sam Williams and rookie Malachi Lawrence. While Williams is the veteran on the team, Lawrence was the team’s first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The last position battle is at QB2 between Joe Milton III and Sam Howell. Reports out of training camp have said that Milton has the slight edge for the job, but both have had their struggles.

Plenty of Cowboys Players Are on the Roster Bubble

One noticeable player looking to be dropping in the depth chart is tight end Luke Schoonmaker. In the past, Schoonmaker was once thought of as the backup to Jake Ferguson, but Brevyn Spann-Ford looks to be ahead of him.

Running back Malik Davis has seen quite the dip in the depth chart as well, falling to fourth string. Davis is currently behind Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah.

An interesting note from the depth chart is that rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs is listed as the backup punt returner to KaVontae Turpin. Most Cowboys fans would like to not see Downs return a single punt, but he has been seen fielding punts in training camp.

Cowboys fans have their eyes on the wide receiver position to see how they do. Newcomers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Jordan Hudson are getting a lot of attention. They are second and third string on the depth chart at the moment.

A lot can change over the next few weeks with the depth chart. It shows that multiple players could be on the outs at the end of August.

The next three preseason games are going to be huge for the players who are third-stringers and blow. If they can step up and get the job done, some surprises might be in store.