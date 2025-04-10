Cowboys Player Addresses Emotional ‘Mental Side’ of the Game

Being a player in the NFL comes with a lot of fame, glory and, yes, cash, but sometimes it’s easy to overlook the downsides of such a gig. There’s a mental factor to the game that can really play with one’s headspace.

Especially following the kind of big injuries that are often seen in the NFL, it can be difficult for a player to regain the confidence they once had on the field. It’s something that perhaps some players don’t want to talk about, but one Dallas Cowboys player is getting real about his battle to come back after injuries and the mental side of that battle.

Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown Gets Real

DeMarvion Overshown hasn’t had an easy road in the NFL, to say the least. He was a third-round selection for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and certainly had a lot of promise out of the gate. But, then, injuries happened. Before his rookie season, he suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the preseason. That’s such a tough thing for a rookie, because they want to prove themselves right away, but he was instantly sidelined for the season.

Overshown, thankfully, was able to play in 2024 and made 90 tackles, five sacks and one pick-six in a total of 13 games. However, then, injuries hit again. In Week 14, he suffered another torn ACL, as well as a torn MCL and PCL.

So, will he be back in 2025? The linebacker has expressed that he wants to play again as soon as possible, and he’s opening up about his journey with the Dallas Cowboys so far.

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams with Kay Adams,” Overshown said that he is building the confidence he needs to know that he’ll be back and better than ever when he does hit the field. He also addressed the mental side of being an injured player and those struggles.

Per RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys, Overshown on commented on the “Up & Adams Show” about his rehab, “I’ve been through it before, but this time it feels way easier. The mental side is really what I’m focusing on because I know physically I’m going to be okay… the problem most people have coming off something like this is just having confidence that they’re that guy that they was before.”

Signs That DeMarvion Overshown is Recovering Well

There are more good signs for Overshown being back sooner rather than later, too. Nick Harris of the noted on X on April 9 that Overshown “is progressing well and is onto the movement phase of rehab. He remains on pace to return around midseason 2025, with early November as a realistic ballpark estimate. ”

He added that it’s “still too early for an official timeline, but all signs remain positive.”

“Amazing news and just hope he’s able to return at some point in the 2025 Season,” one follower commented on X regarding the news.

So, now, Cowboys fans wait and hope to see lucky No. 0 on the field again soon.