Cowboys’ Potential ‘Biggest Surprise’ Could Flip NFL on Its Head in 2026

A lot could happen for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, but no one really knows what will happen with the defense.

Christian Parker takes over as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator after a successful two-year run as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ assistant on defense. Dallas added Von Miller, Rashan Gary, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Cobie Durant, Dee Winters, and Jalen Thompson to the defense during the offseason and training camp. They are expected to join forces with Quinnen Williams and DaRon Bland to try to make one of the best units in the NFL.

While everyone expects them to finish 16th at best, some may not feel that way. It would be a huge surprise if they were any better than that. That could happen, though.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defense Being Elite Would Be a Stunner

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton shared his list of the biggest surprises that would shake the NFL in 2026. Moton suggested a scenario where the Cowboys finish the year in the top 10 in total defense.

“As one of the rising coaches in the league, Parker can turn the Cowboys defense into a stingy unit that ranks within the top 10 in points and yards allowed. The Cowboys bolstered their pass rush with seasoned veterans, acquiring Rashan Gary from the Packers and signing Von Miller. They also added a couple of rookie first-rounders in defensive back Caleb Downs and edge-rusher Malachi Lawrence. As free-agent pickups, cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Jalen Thompson will fill starting roles. If linebacker DeMarvion Overshown stays healthy, Dallas’ front seven should be stout with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark on the defensive line and free-agent acquisition Dee Winters alongside him. NFL fans enjoy poking fun at the Cowboys’ lack of recent postseason success, but their defense won’t be a laughing matter. Led by Parker, that unit could help lead the team to an NFC East division title.”

Last year, the Cowboys had one of the NFL’s worst defenses. After finishing in the bottom five in total defense and passing, they fired Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and then brought in Parker.

Could the Cowboys Have One of The Top Defenses in the NFL in 2026?

The stars are aligned for this scenario. Dallas would need a lot for this Cowboys defense to be elite.

First, Downs would have to live up to the first-round expectations on him and be a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. They then need Miller to create eight to nine sacks in the season to give the Cowboys what they need with the pass rush. Bland needs to play at a Pro Bowl level at corner and get back to having pick-sixes on the field.

It all comes down to how Parker sets up and calls this defense. If he can get this defense aligned the right way and play perfectly, the unit can be great.

A great defense means this team can win the NFC East and make a Super Bowl run. The Cowboys are leaning on the defense to show drastic improvement in 2026.