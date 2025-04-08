Cowboys Hold Pre-Draft Visit With National Champion

The NFL Draft is on the way, and it will be an important one of the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise is looking to turn things around in 2025, and while they’re keeping some key players in place, they’re also going to need some rookie talent to really flesh out their roster.

As it turns out, ahead of the draft, the Dallas Cowboys have hosted plenty of possible new players, including a national champion defensive lineman. So, they’re getting serious about their top picks.

Cowboys Invite Georgia Star to Dallas

Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams was in town to meet with the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Georgia DE Mykel Williams took a 30-visit with the Cowboys last weekend, according to @MikeGarafolo,” Nick Harris of the Star Telegram stated on X in an April 8 post.

As for other pre-draft meetings, Harris also reported that the Cowboys have also met with Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. and Georgia’s Mykel Williams. In his post on X, Harris also indicated that he’s figured out 16 of the 30 guys the Cowboys have met with so far.

Williams would be quite a “get” for the Cowboys, and he’s expected to get picked in the top 15. Some think he’ll be taken before Dallas has a chance to make their No. 12 pick.

Williams helped the Bulldogs pull off a National Championship. In three years, he recorded 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26, and it will take place outside the legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The draft will be available to watch live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast will start at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 24, and coverage of rounds two through seven will also be available to watch on those platforms.

New QB for the Cowboys

Aside from the draft, the Cowboys have brought on a new backup quarterback in former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III. In an April 4 interview shared by Tommy Yarrish of the Dallas Cowboys’ staff, Milton talks about coming to Dallas.

“It was great, it’s a blessing come true,” Milton said of coming to the Cowboys. “That was something that me and my team talked about and was able to get done with the Cowboys, so it’s just a blessing to be here.”

Milton also talked about what he can bring to Dallas, noting, “From my rookie season I grew a lot, football is football at the end of the day, just having fun, enjoying the best thing I can do and that’s going out there and just having fun with it and enjoying my teammates, getting to learn people.”

He added, “Here now, I’m a Cowboy now, being able to learn my teammates and get to explore and experience different things with them.”

Milton played in one game with the Patriots, and that was in the final game of the 2024 season. During that game, he went 22 of 29 for 241 yards and a touchdown, and he helped pull off a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills.