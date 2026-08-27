Cowboys Predicted to Abandon 21-Touchdown Gamble After Preseason Finale

The Dallas Cowboys are close to having to make some tough roster decisions with training camp finally in the rearview mirror.

Many players are worthy of making the roster, but not everyone will make the cut. Roughly 37 players are going to lose their jobs in the upcoming days after their preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

While there will be many players on the list of guys who get cut, one name might not be as much of a surprise to the Cowboys fan base. It would have been, though, at the beginning of training camp since he’s an experienced veteran.

Dallas Cowboys Could Say Goodbye to 8-Year Veteran

The Landry Hat’s Jerry Trotta named a list of four Cowboys whose roster hopes are ending in front of their hands. Trotta named eight-year NFL veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling as one of those guys.

“When Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Cowboys following the NFL Draft, he had a realistic path to the 53-man roster. The path? Beat out Jonathan Mingo, who has six catches in two years with Dallas, a seventh-round pick in Anthony Smith, a couple of undrafted rookies, and some journeymen. Granted, nobody knew that Camden Brown was going to explode onto the scene, but Valdes-Scantling joined as the most accomplished WR on the roster not named CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens. And yet, he’s been outplayed this summer by Brown, Mingo, and even Smith. Through two games, Valdes-Scantling is tied for ninth on the team with one catch and 10th with 14 receiving yards. Brown (139 yards), Mingo (82 yards), and Smith (46 yards) are comfortably ahead of him. Assuming no team is in a hurry to claim MVS on waivers, he’d be a worthwhile addition to the practice squad. He’s a fine depth player, but his roster hopes have been slowly dissipating for weeks now.”

Trotta doesn’t see much hope of Valdes-Scantling making the team. Valdes-Scantling just signed with the Cowboys in the offseason after playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

During his career, Valdes-Scantling has caught 219 passes for 3,686 yards and 21 touchdowns in 116 games. He’s won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling May Not Be Long for the Cowboys’ Roster

Honestly, Dallas is so deep at wide receiver that the Cowboys will be fine without Valdes-Scantling no matter what. Brown has argued for maybe six receivers on the roster.

If the Cowboys can keep Valdes-Scantling on the team as a practice squad member, that would be a big win. It’s not a necessity, though, since they are solid at receiver.

It’s refreshing to see the Cowboys have a position group that is so deep that a veteran may not make it. This shows the team’s depth and why they are on a different level in 2026.