Cowboys 2026 Prediction Would Justify $27 Million Offseason Decision

This offseason was busy for the Dallas Cowboys, as they kept things drama-free and improved the roster.

While the main focus was on defense and retooling the group, the offense made a few subtle moves that will help them in the future. The biggest was locking in Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens to the franchise tag, which will pay him over $27 million for 2026.

Many people wanted Pickens to get a long-term deal, but the Cowboys needed to make sure they didn’t let him walk or trade him. One 2026 prediction about Pickens could justify what the Cowboys did.

George Pickens Prediction Would Help Dallas Cowboys in 2026

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his NFL statistical leaders predictions for the 2026 season. Manzano likes Pickens to lead the league in receiving touchdowns.

“The Cowboys have all the right pieces to produce better numbers than last year’s high-scoring unit. Pickens could top his breakout 2025 season, when he recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns during his first year in Dallas. He has plenty of motivation to surpass those career numbers because he’s playing on the franchise tag. Last year, Davante Adams had a league-high 14 touchdowns. Pickens is certainly capable of scoring that many touchdowns playing with (Dak) Prescott and (CeeDee) Lamb.”

Pickens made quick friends with Prescott last season, with a career year for the young wide receiver by a mile. It helped that Lamb was also there to take some of the attention away from him.

Last season was just the second time in Pickens’ four-year career that he went over 1,000 yards. He never had more than 5 touchdowns in a season before the 2025 campaign.

George Pickens Could Shatter More Career-Highs in 2026

This Cowboys offense is loaded with weapons, and Pickens might be the most impressive one. For years, Lamb was the focal point in the passing game, but Pickens adds a whole new dimension to the unit.

Prescott now has more freedom to spread the ball around like he hasn’t been able to since early in his career. Pickens is a threat with the deep ball and has strong hands to make all kinds of catches.

The 2026 season will only do more in Pickens’ favor and help the Cowboys’ offense. With one year under their belts together, the Cowboys will only get better as they build more rapport.

Thinking about career highs for Pickens is not out of the question. He might even be looking at being the NFL leader in receptions and yards as well. Pickens is that good enough that he could win the triple crown at wide receiver in 2026.