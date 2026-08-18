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Cowboys Pressed to Jump at $20 Million Trade Option

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DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 26: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys finally made the big training camp splash they wanted to make with signing edge rusher Von Miller.

That move completely transformed the defense into what could now be a top-10 unit. Dallas has left breadcrumbs that they might not be 100% done and may still add to the team.

There may be trade options that make sense for them. One trade could be the one that puts them over the top.

Dallas Cowboys Might Have Trade Option Out There

Jerry Jones

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote an article on how the Cowboys may not be done making moves and looked at some possibilities. One of those could be in the secondary with Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton.

“Cornerback could come down to a young player on another team stepping up in the preseason, making a veteran player a little more expendable. Starting corners who have been speculated as potential trade candidates this summer around the NFL include Kansas City’s Kristian Fulton and Denver’s Riley Moss.”

Last offseason, Fulton signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chiefs as a free agent. He was coming off a four-year run with the Tennessee Titans and then spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In eight games last year, Fulton racked up 16 tackles and six pass deflections. A combination of offseason knee surgery and an ankle injury caused him to miss some time.

Should the Dallas Cowboys Call to Trade for Kristian Fulton?

Kristian Fulton cornerback Kansas City Chiefs

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: Kristian Fulton #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Hospital Arrowhead Training Complex on June 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Cowboys’ pass defense was the worst in the NFL last year, leading to swift changes to the group. They brought in Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, and rookie Caleb Downs to help give them a new starting lineup.

At corner, Dallas could use Fulton to come in and help out even if he is not a starter. Depth is going to be the key for the Cowboys, as they need more of it at the position.

Entering 2026, it appears for the moment that DaRon Bland is the only lock to start. Durant is in a position battle with Shavon Revel Jr.

That would leave an opening for Fulton to come in and take a job. He will have to prove himself after dealing with injuries last season. Fulton is on pace to be a backup for the Chiefs entering the season.

Dallas could get Fulton for cheap, like a Day 3 pick, to bring him in. That would be a great deal for a starting-caliber defender. A move like that may not make the unit elite, but it would give them the comfort room needed to make a run for the playoffs in 2026.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Pressed to Jump at $20 Million Trade Option

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