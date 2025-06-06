Cowboys Provide Positive Update on Star Cornerback Despite OTAs Absence

The Dallas Cowboys three-day mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday, and there’s still no confirmation on whether Trevon Diggs will attend.

The star cornerback skipped the first two phases of the Cowboys’ offseason program and hasn’t taken part in the organized team activities over the past three weeks, opting instead to rehab his surgically repaired knee in Miami.

The absence could be potentially costly for Diggs, whose contract stipulates that he must participate in 84.375% of the offseason program in order to avoid a $500,000 de-escalator.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters he spoke with Diggs last week, and while there remains no timetable for his return to action, rehab is going well.

“All signs are positive,” Schottenheimer said.

Injuries Have Plagued Trevon Diggs

Injuries have limited Diggs, 26, to just 13 games over the past two regular seasons. In 2023, he tore his ACL before Week 3. Last season, he was limited to 11 games due to cartilage damage in the same knee.

In January, Diggs underwent bone graft surgery, in which pieces of bone tissue are transplanted into the joint to stimulate growth. The Cowboys have already said they expect Diggs to be on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) when training camp opens in July. His status for Week 1 of the regular season remains uncertain.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would prefer Diggs to rehab with the organization. It is possible that soon happens.

“[We] won’t have a feel for when he’s going to be able to get in the middle of everything until we get to training camp when we’re with him day in and day out and see how he’s progressing,” Jones said.

How Does the Cowboys Secondary Stack Up?

When healthy, Diggs has been a difference-maker in the Dallas secondary. In 2021, Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns, and was named an All-Pro. The following season, he recorded three more interceptions and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl. Injuries have plagued him ever since.

Will 2025 be any different?

Diggs, who is slated to make $9 million this season on the five-year, $97 million contract he signed in 2023, is key to the Cowboys’ plans. Their cornerback depth took a hit when Jourdan Lewis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. They helped address it by trading for Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills prior to the draft.