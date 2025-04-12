Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Announces Big Injury Update

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and beyond that, they’re looking at a season that’s hopefully injury-free and involves a blockbuster performance from Dak Prescott. The quarterback, of course, suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons on November 3, 2024.

Now, Prescott has been rehabbing and getting back into top form. Prescott spoke at the 35th annual Children’s Cancer Fund gala on Friday, April 11, and opened up about where he stands with his injury.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Talks Injury Status

Among the best part of Prescott’s talk with the media was the idea that he could actually palay a game right now if he had to do that.

“If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that,” Prescott during the Children’s Cancer Fund gala, per the team website. “It’s about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time’s right.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be ideal for Prescott to play a game right now, but at least he’s confident enough in his injury status that he feels healthy enough to do so.

Prescott also talked about his recovery process and said that he believes he’ll be a part of the team’s offseason activates soon.

“I’m getting close to where I want to be, I don’t want to put a percentage on it,” Prescott said. “I know we’ve got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all.”

He added, “Then again I just understand my age, what I’ve had, what I’ve went through, it’s about being my best in the fall. So I’m not rushing anything, but I’m where I want to be.” Dak Prescott and Being a Mobile Quarterback One of Prescott’s strengths has always been his ability to be a mobile quarterback on the field. Some wondered if he would still have that strength following the hamstring injury, but he says it will definitely still be there.