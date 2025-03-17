Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Given ‘Extremely Exciting’ QB Option Amid Latest Exit

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Getty
The Dallas Cowboys are down a solid quarterback in Cooper Rush, but the good news is that another option awaits them.

There’s no getting around the reality that the Dallas Cowboys are going to need a solid backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Just look at what happened last season, when Dak Prescott got injured and was out for the long term.

Now, Cooper Rush has officially left Dallas and will serve as the backup for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens, and Trey Lance will probably be out soon, too. That leaves one quarterback with Dallas, and that’s Will Grier. That’s makes an additional backup quarterback a need, not a want, and it’s likely the Cowboys will find one in the 2025 draft.

New Quarterback Could Be a ‘Solid Fit’ With the Dallas Cowboys

In a feature published Monday, March 17, by NFL analyst and expert Mike Poland for Blogging the Boys, Poland lays out a handful of quarterbacks he thinks could fit with Dallas coming from the 2025 draft.

His No. 1 pick is Kyle McCord of Syracuse, calling him a “solid fit” for Dallas “as a developmental backup.”

So, what puts McCord above the rest? Poland raves about the player’s “strong arm, experience in a pro-style system” and “ability to handle high-pressure situations.”

McCord was first with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse. There, he played in high-profile games, “showing flashes of being a capable pocket passer with good decision-making skills,” according to Poland. “At the Shrine Bowl, McCord was easily one of the highlights during the week and proved he was no fluke.”

Poland thinks McCord would be a great fit with the “offensive plan” for the Cowboys “that will look to add more play-action,” and adds that the player’s “deep ball accuracy is extremely exciting to watch.”

Even though McCord should work on “his mobility and consistency under pressure,” having a mentor like Prescott “would give him the time to develop his mechanics and understanding.”

He adds, “With the Cowboys’ strong supporting cast at wide receiver, McCord could thrive as a long-term backup, and when called on to spot the offense if needed.”

Kyle McCord Could Be a ‘Sleeper’ Pick

In a separate 2025 NFL Draft prospect profile from Blogging the Boys, Chris Pflum also raves about McCord’s abilities and questions if he’s a “sleeper” at the quarterback position.

“McCord has adequate arm strength for the system he was asked to run,” he states. “He’s able to generate enough velocity to challenge coverage in the short-to-intermediate area of the field and he’s able to access deeper areas of the field when he can step into the throw.”

Pflum adds, “He’s also a functional athlete who can scramble to extend the play, as well as pick up yardage on his own if the defense turns their back on him. He’s also able to execute rollouts to move the pocket or change his launch point.”

Speaking with reporters on Monday March 17, McCord said he has spoken to and had private workouts with several interested NFL teams. He’s actually heard from an impressive 24 teams, he says.

“I’ve won everywhere I went,” McCord said per Syracuse.com. “The jump I made from year one to year two as a starter, I don’t think there is another quarterback or player in the country that made that type of improvement.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Given ‘Extremely Exciting’ QB Option Amid Latest Exit

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x