Cowboys Given ‘Extremely Exciting’ QB Option Amid Latest Exit

There’s no getting around the reality that the Dallas Cowboys are going to need a solid backup quarterback for the 2025 season. Just look at what happened last season, when Dak Prescott got injured and was out for the long term.

Now, Cooper Rush has officially left Dallas and will serve as the backup for Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens, and Trey Lance will probably be out soon, too. That leaves one quarterback with Dallas, and that’s Will Grier. That’s makes an additional backup quarterback a need, not a want, and it’s likely the Cowboys will find one in the 2025 draft.

New Quarterback Could Be a ‘Solid Fit’ With the Dallas Cowboys

In a feature published Monday, March 17, by NFL analyst and expert Mike Poland for Blogging the Boys, Poland lays out a handful of quarterbacks he thinks could fit with Dallas coming from the 2025 draft.

His No. 1 pick is Kyle McCord of Syracuse, calling him a “solid fit” for Dallas “as a developmental backup.”

So, what puts McCord above the rest? Poland raves about the player’s “strong arm, experience in a pro-style system” and “ability to handle high-pressure situations.”

McCord was first with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse. There, he played in high-profile games, “showing flashes of being a capable pocket passer with good decision-making skills,” according to Poland. “At the Shrine Bowl, McCord was easily one of the highlights during the week and proved he was no fluke.”

Poland thinks McCord would be a great fit with the “offensive plan” for the Cowboys “that will look to add more play-action,” and adds that the player’s “deep ball accuracy is extremely exciting to watch.”

Even though McCord should work on “his mobility and consistency under pressure,” having a mentor like Prescott “would give him the time to develop his mechanics and understanding.”

He adds, “With the Cowboys’ strong supporting cast at wide receiver, McCord could thrive as a long-term backup, and when called on to spot the offense if needed.”

Kyle McCord Could Be a ‘Sleeper’ Pick

In a separate 2025 NFL Draft prospect profile from Blogging the Boys, Chris Pflum also raves about McCord’s abilities and questions if he’s a “sleeper” at the quarterback position.

“McCord has adequate arm strength for the system he was asked to run,” he states. “He’s able to generate enough velocity to challenge coverage in the short-to-intermediate area of the field and he’s able to access deeper areas of the field when he can step into the throw.”

Pflum adds, “He’s also a functional athlete who can scramble to extend the play, as well as pick up yardage on his own if the defense turns their back on him. He’s also able to execute rollouts to move the pocket or change his launch point.”

Speaking with reporters on Monday March 17, McCord said he has spoken to and had private workouts with several interested NFL teams. He’s actually heard from an impressive 24 teams, he says.

“I’ve won everywhere I went,” McCord said per Syracuse.com. “The jump I made from year one to year two as a starter, I don’t think there is another quarterback or player in the country that made that type of improvement.”