Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Admits to Emotional Moment

Sure, NFL football players may seem so invincible that they are immune to emotions. But, these pros are real people, too, and that means they have very real emotions. In that spirit, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is opening up about having some very real emotions about how the team is doing this season.

Speaking with the in a November 20 feature, Prescott dished on the current, disappointing Cowboys season and how he’s feeling on and off the field.

Dak Prescott Says a ‘Couple of Tears Came Down’

Speaking with Moore, Prescott referred to getting engaged and starting a family as high points in his year but the Cowboys season being a low point.

“Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined,” Prescott commented. “But then on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest.”

Right now, Prescott can’t help the Cowboys, because he’s sidelined with an injury. He underwent season-ending injury, which owner Jerry Jones announced on November 12.

He told Moore that at one point, it all hit him and he even teared up about it.

“The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me,” Prescott said. “Boom, right. A couple of tears came down… This is going to hurt. It’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does.”

Prescott also gave a bit of a timeline for recovering, saying that he’s hoping to get off crutches and start working out his legs again before Christmas.

“There is a future. I know which direction I’m headed in,” Prescott said. “I know I will be faster, stronger and better than I ever have by the way I will attack this.”

As for now, Cooper Rush has been acting as the Cowboys’ main quarterback, and they’re on a losing streak with a 3-7 record. Their next game is Sunday, November 24, against the Washington Commanders.

Who Will Coach the Cowboys in 2025?

While Prescott will be back in 2025, chances are Cowboys head coach probably Mike McCarthy won’t. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is still a favorite to take McCarthy’s place.

Jones loves to make a splash in just about everything he does, and there isn’t a bigger splash in the NFL coaching ranks these days than bringing on Belichick,” NFL writer and expert Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated stated in a November 23 piece on landing spots for Belichick.

“It seems like a near certainty that Mike McCarthy will not return as head coach next season,” added Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report, “and while Belichick would likely love to coach up top-end talent such as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and pass-rusher Micah Parsons, it is fair to wonder how the dynamic between Belichick and owner Jerry Jones would work.”

Not so fast, tough. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini in a November 23 piece, the Jaguars are seen as the team most likely to hire Belichick among 10 coaches and executives polled.