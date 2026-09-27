Will Ravens-Cowboys Game in Brazil be Canceled or Rescheduled by NFL Today?

The NFL continues to face a difficult decision on whether to cancel, move or reschedule today’s Dallas Cowboys‘ game against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Much has been made about the current field conditions at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio sparking some speculation that the NFL could opt to cancel the Sunday, September 27, game.

With hours to go before kickoff, the NFL continues to back the playing conditions and the Cowboys-Ravens game is set to be play as scheduled, at least for now. The news comes amid viral videos showing less than ideal playing conditions in Rio.



NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested that players could opt to boycott playing the game citing dangerous field conditions.

“If they feel like it’s not something they should play on, they shouldn’t play, point-blank, period, end of story,” a league source told Anderson during a September 27, feature titled, “Well-placed league source to NFL players at Brazil game: “Don’t play” if you feel it’s unsafe.”

“The buck literally stops with them. If they are about their business, if they feel like something is not safe, they should not play.”

For now, there are no plans for the game to be canceled. Heavy Sports will continue to update this story as new details emerge before the Ravens-Cowboys game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Eastern.

The NFLPA Expressed Concerns Over the Field in Brazil Ahead of Ravens-Cowboys Game

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter released a concerning statement on Friday, September 25, regarding the potentially dangerous conditions at Maracana.

For now, it appears that the only way the Ravens-Cowboys game is not played as scheduled is if the players push back to the conditions closer to kickoff.



“Based on our experts’ assessment, the field needed better traction and stability,” Tretter explained, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “They recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together and brought in equipment to reinforce as much of the field as possible before the game.

“Our experts will remain engaged and continue evaluating conditions through kickoff.”

Even if the players organized an unlikely boycott, the game would not be canceled but could be rescheduled. For now, it appears it is all systems go in Rio for the historic NFL matchup.

The NFL Is Going Viral for Using ‘Stitching Machines’ to Fix Field Before Ravens-Cowboys Game

NFL field director Nick Pappas spoke with the media on the eve of the Ravens-Cowboys game. Pappas addressed the viral videos showing machines appearing to fix the field.



Rio has had an abnormally wet season making the field conditions more challenging, per Pappas.

“We also brought in Grassmaster stitching machines, right?” Pappas told reporters on September 26. “So everyone’s probably seen the videos and seen the big units out here that are driving synthetic fibers into the ground just to help stabilize.

“This is the exact same process and approach I took last year ahead of (the) Sao Paulo game that we played in the fall. So this is a tool that we have in our back pocket.”