Cowboys Receive Bad News on Upcoming Season

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a very important season for the franchise, and they have a new coach in Brian Schottenheimer who they are hoping will lead them to a winning season and the playoffs. There’s a lot of hope surrounding Schottenheimer heading up the team, and the Cowboys just wrapped up a strong 2025 NFL draft to bring some new blood into the fold.

Last season, the Cowboys were 7-10 and didn’t quite make it to the playoffs. They were without star quarterback Dak Prescott for much of the season due to injury, so that played a role. Hopefully this season will be different, but looking at the team’s schedule, they have some bad news about their 2025 opponents. A new study reveals that the Cowboys’ upcoming roster of games is among the most difficult in the NFL for 2025.

Dallas Cowboys May Have It Rough in 2025

NFL expert and researcher Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis has released a tally of the most difficult NFL schedules for the 2025 season on Sunday, May 4. In the study, he stated that, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

According to Sharp’s research, the team with the easiest schedule in the entire NFL for the 2025 season is the San Francisco 49ers, followed by the New England Patriots with the second easiest and the New Orleans Saints with the third easiest. We’re not sure how these guys lucked out, but they have it easy in 2025.

Looking at the Dallas Cowboys, the team, according to Sharp, has the 11th most difficult schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season. So, at least the Cowboys don’t have the hardest schedule, but they’re still among the teams that are faced with very difficult schedules. The two teams with the most difficult schedules this year are the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp stated. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

Sharp reports that historical data confirms that NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedules are the most likely to finish with winning records, while those teams predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records.

Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 schedule will include home games against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Their away games are against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

According to the latest Super Bowl odds from USA Today, the Cowboys are currently behind 18 other teams with better odds to make it to the big game in 2026. So, it’s possible, but the team isn’t a favorite.