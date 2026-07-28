Cowboys Reporter Provides Encouraging George Pickens Update

Not getting a long-term contract extension done had some worried that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens might cause some problems.

Despite wanting a long-term deal, the Cowboys gave Pickens the franchise tag. He has a fully guaranteed $27.2 million contract for the 2026 season.

Typically, in a situation like this, if the player really wants a long-term deal, they will either hold out or only participate in training camp to a limited extent. The Cowboys might be able to avoid that for the time being.

New Update on George Pickens Is Great News for the Dallas Cowboys

While reporting on the Cowboys at their training camp, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to give an update on Pickens. Slater felt like she was in the Twilight Zone with the update she gave.

“The conversation is it’s too quiet around here for us. George Pickens, I was told, showed up to the bus early, got on the plane. He was ready to roll. So no holdout. I had already talked to him during minicamp and OTAs. I said, so you’re not going to pull up with, you know, we saw this last year, Micah Parsons Anderson showed up and then he had a back situation. Not gonna happen. In fact, they did the physicals this morning and every single guy that they were working off to the side during OTAs or minicamp— they’re sort of slow playing— they’re all ready to go. So normally we open up the presser at 11 o’clock and we sort of do a roll call, who’s going to be available. Every single one of them. And I’ve covered this team 14 years now. I can’t remember a year like that, guys. So cautiously optimistic. This is a drama-free camp, but we know better covering this beat.”

Last season was a booming success for Pickens as the best year of his career. He finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,429. Pickens was also eighth in receptions (93) and touchdowns (9).

That helped Pickens land on the Pro Bowl team for the first time in his four-year NFL career. He also was on the second-team All-Pro team as well.

George Pickens is Staying on His Best Behavior for Dallas

There won’t be any complaints out of Dallas, which is known for being a dramatic team every year. Having a zero-issue start to training camp is an encouraging sign for the Cowboys.

Pickens is a vital piece to this offense and someone that quarterback Dak Prescott leans on each week. CeeDee Lamb is another important weapon, but his drop issues really hurt the Cowboys. That is why Pickens is needed more than ever.

Dallas’ defense is trying to get things figured out, but the offense is in prime position to be one of the best in the NFL. As long as Pickens plays things out, it will pay off with a big contract and an even bigger role on the team.