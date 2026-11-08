Cowboys Reveal How George Pickens Decision Was Made

It was certainly not an ideal situation for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Indianapolis, not only because they caught a Colts team that did put up a fight, even as ownership is conducting a trade-deadline fire sale, but because their own ranks were thinned by injuries to significant players. It hurt that cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has been struggling with an ankle injury, was not able to suit up, the second time in the five games since he arrived in Dallas he has had to sit out. It hurt, too, that linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was out, too, with back and hamstring issues. But the big hurt figured to be the hamstring injury that has been slowing star receiver George Pickens, especially with the Colts still boasting a strong cornerback pairing of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.

Pickens has seen his snap count cut to just 82 combined over the past two weeks, but there was some confidence heading into Friday’s practice that Pickens would play. As long as he could get through practice and feel good enough to play on Saturday, he was expected to be on the field. But that changed–as it did with Overshown and Porter.

Cowboys Put George Pickens, Others Through Paces on Friday

On Sunday after the 27-23 win over the Colts, Brian Schottenheimer explained what went into the decisions to keep Pickens and the others on the sideline for this one.

Said Schottenheimer: “Friday they did some stuff. Saturday, they were a little sore, we were not sure. We were not sure. But just, at the end the day, they were not able to go. And that’s what this business is all about. Next man up. But I told you guys Friday would be a big day, and it was. Really proud of the guys who stepped in their place, hopefully we get them back this week.”

Indeed, the Cowboys passing game did manage to survive the absence of George Pickens, as Dak Prescott launched for 335 yards, including 195 to CeeDee Lamb. Ryan Flournoy stepped into the WR2 role and had only two catches for 53 yards, but one of those catches was a 46-yarder to set up the game winning touchdown.

The Cowboys should hope to be at full strength next week–they play the 49ers back at AT&T Stadium.