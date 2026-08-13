Cowboys Reveal New Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury After Medical Update

Dallas Cowboys wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling was kept out practice last Sunday due to what was believed to be shoulder soreness that stemmed for a fall following an attempted catch during practice the day prior on Saturday.

However, it appears that the injury may have been not quite what was originally reported. Cowboys head coach stated on Thursday during his media availability that the former two-time Super Bowl champion would undergo an MRI on his right knee.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be sent for an MRI by the Cowboys to further evaluate his knee injury — per Schotty.” Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys’ official site reported.

It is not clear at this point whether the injury is related to the injury

Knee MRI’s are almost always bad news. Even if the issue does not turn out to be a torn ligament, the fact that one is necessary often means that there is some other issue in the surrounding area.

However, on this occasion there is room for optimism within the Cowboys fanbase, as ESPN’s Todd Archer emphasized that Valdes-Scantling’s injury is “not believed to be serious” in the aftermath of Schottenheimer’s announcement.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling is getting his knee checked out but not believed to be serious. Devin Moore (groin) will work back into practice. Jaishawn Barham (groin) is improving but not ready for full return. Same w/ Zion Chidlress (hamstring), Jonathan Bullard (groin).” Archer posted on X.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Injury ‘Not Believed to be Serious’

Although Archer’s addendum is certainly a positive update to the notice of the forthcoming MRI scan, the full impact of the injury suffered last weekend will not be known until after the tests have been completed.

Valdes-Scantling’s role on the team – if it turns out his injury is not serious – is not fully clear at this point. Third year wideout Ryan Flournoy has established himself as the no. 3 option behind All-Pros CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Flournoy’s main competition in the slot will be 30-year old KaVontae Turpin, whose primary duties returning punts and kicks do not prevent him from being a useful gadget on offense. Turpin has produced over 800 receiving yards over the past two seasons, with 4 touchdowns; alongside 181 rushing yards on jet sweeps and trick plays.

What Role will Valdes-Scantling Play on the Cowboys’ Offense?

Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, has always been viewed as more of deep, big-bodied vertical threat – coming in at 6’4, 206 lbs. And this was a role he performed well as the designated WR3 in Green Bay and then Kansas City until his release in 2024.

The following season the ex-fifth round draft pick managed nearly 400 receiving yards in just half a season with the New Orleans Saints – having signed with them mid-season. So it was only 2025 that saw the 31-year old’s production dip substantially as he totalled just 120 yards with 1 touchdown.

Barring injury, MVS is hardly set for a breakout role on offense. But he certainly projects as a good depth option with firm upside in the deep passing game. And losing him will no doubt impact the depth of what is already a slightly thin receiving corps in Dallas.