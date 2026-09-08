Cowboys Reveal Their $5.5 Million Von Miller Plan Before Giants Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys open the season up against the New York Giants, and they are going to look like a very different team in 2026.

One of the biggest additions to the team is Von Miller, coming off the edge for the Cowboys now. After spending last season with the Washington Commanders, Miller now joins another NFC East team in hopes of continuing his future Hall of Fame career.

An interesting storyline going into the Giants game is how the Cowboys will use Miller on defense. Many fans want to know how much he will be on the field and what kind of role he will have on his new team.

Dallas Cowboys Talk Von Miller Role in Week 1 Against New York Giants

During the Cowboys’ first press conference of the regular season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Miller’s role in the first game. Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker revealed what Schottenheimer told him when he asked the question.

“I asked Brian Schottenheimer about the #Cowboys plan for Von Miller entering the opener against the Giants: 1. Schotty tells me “there’s no reason” to believe the former Super Bowl MVP won’t be physically ready for SNF this week. 2. The rep/snap count is still being discussed. In all, the plan is for Von Miller to take the field at MetLife Stadium.”

Miller signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Cowboys during the offseason. He is expected to play a big role in the pass rush. Dallas did not have Miller out for a single preseason game.

During his long NFL career, Miller has racked up 138.5 sacks in 15 years. He has made eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl titles, and was Super Bowl MVP.

Von Miller Poised to Make His Cowboys Debut in Week 1

The Cowboys were in need of some pass rush help over the last year. They had only 35 sacks in 2025, and only two NFL teams had fewer.

Miller joins Rashan Gary as the Cowboys’ new edge rushers who will help their pass rush improve. Both have played well over the years and should give the Cowboys the boost they need. Things have not been the same since Micah Parsons was traded from Dallas last year.

With Christian Parker running the show in Dallas now on defense, the Cowboys feel like they are in a better place. Miller will play a massive role in making that happen with his pass-rush ability. In Washington last year, Miller had 9 sacks, playing just 37% of the defensive snaps in 17 games.

Dallas is getting an efficient guy who can still rush the passer at 37. The Cowboys truly have a weapon in Miller.