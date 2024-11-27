Cowboys Seemingly Throw Out ‘Ridiculous’ QB Idea

The Dallas Cowboys are prepping for a high-profile Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants, and all eyes on on the team to see if they can pull out a win. With the Cowboys relying on backup quarterbacks for the rest of the season, some NFL analysts and experts have tagged the Cowboys to a veteran quarterback who could fill the gap for the rest of the season.

But, now that idea seems to have been put to rest, with some even calling the idea “ridiculous.”

The ‘Hilarious’ Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Pitch

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones, Cowboys director of player personnel, said that Dallas isn’t planning on signing former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is now a free agent.

“No. I think we’re in good shape at our quarterback spot,” he said when asked about bringing the quarterback on. “We think Cooper gives us the best chance to win right now and certainly we still want to see some. We’ll kind of see how the season goes here.” He added that the Cowboys “still really want to see Trey Lance and what he brings to the table” and that “we all know we made our commitment to Dak (Prescott) for the long term.”

Jerry Trotta of The Laundry Hat thinks the Cowboys are on the right track with this decision. In a November 26 feature, he calls Jones heading to the Cowboys “a ridiculous idea.”

“As hilarious as it would have been if Jones was wearing a star on his helmet on Thanksgiving vs. the Giants, it never made any sense,” the NFL analyst and expert added. “Not only is Dallas confident in Rush, but Trey Lance is still hanging around as QB2.”

Trotta says he isn’t against signing Jones in 2025 to serve as a backup to Prescott, but “as far as a last-ditch pickup to salvage the season, though, adding Danny Dimes would have done nothing but create more headlines and distractions.”

As for where Jones could end up, Trotta says he would thrive with a team that has a staff good at developing young quarterbacks, which makes sense.

Daniel Jones to the Cowboys Could Still Happen

Even with Trotta putting to rest the idea of Jones showing up as a Cowboy on Thanksgiving, some NFL analysts still think it would be a good move.

“While the Cowboys are 4-7 and on the outside looking in, they could use a short-term QB1 upgrade with Dak Prescott out for the season,” Sanjesh Singh of NBC New York said in a November 24 piece. “Jones is better than Cooper Rush and Trey Lance and also has deep familiarity with the NFC East.”

“Cooper Rush has been a viable option for the Cowboys since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury,” Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports added in a November 25 feature. “However, Jones would be an upgrade over backup Trey Lance — and probably over Rush as soon as he picked up the offense. Also, Jerry Jones would certainly feel good about getting a former Giants quarterback.”

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team adds that, “an upgrade is needed at the position if the Cowboys are still determined to keep fighting for a wild card spot, however unlikely.” Brooke adds that per NFELO, Rush is 43rd out of 46 qualified quarterbacks in EPA per dropback. He’s also 40th in success rate.