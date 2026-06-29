Dallas Cowboys Hail Rookie as ‘Major Piece’ on Defense

Malachi Lawrence has proven to be a quick study for the Dallas Cowboys. So much so that they see the rookie first-rounder as a fixture on their defensive line from day one.

“Lawrence gets kind of lost in the shadow of (rookie safety Caleb) Downs, but the Cowboys view him as a major piece of their pass rush,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote Monday. “He took turns during OTAs and minicamp with the first team as last year’s second-round pick, Donovan Ezeiruaku, recovered from offseason hip surgery.”

Lawrence, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher from UCF, was drafted 23rd overall, 12 picks after Downs.

How is Malachi Lawrence Impressing Coaches?

Lawrence has impressed coaches with his sheer power, athleticism and processing speed.

“What I see from him, from a power (standpoint), when they’re hitting sleds … the size and the length that he plays with when you’re doing just one-on-one pass-rush drills against dummies and things like that — the power that he can create with arm overs and swats,” head coach Brian Schottenhiemer said, via ESPN. “I’ve been most pleasantly surprised by the instincts when he drops in coverage. Like they didn’t drop him much at UCF, for the right reasons.”

Lawrence earned All-Big 12 honors as a senior, recording 28 tackles (17 solo), seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He finished his college career with 28 tackles for loss and 20 sacks.

Why Did the Cowboys Draft Malachi Lawrence?

The Cowboys will look to Lawrence to help replace some of the pass-rushing abilities they lost in the Micah Parsons trade. Dallas was bottom-10 in the NFL in sacks (35) last season, and ranked dead last in points allowed (30.1 per game).

Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Lawrence as a “linear mover” whose value “starts and ends with his ability to rush the passer.”

“Much of Lawrence’s success in college came from his play urgency and weaponized strength,” Brugler wrote. “He is twitchy off the ball and uses his long arms and well-timed hands to help pry open corners or create interior rush lanes.”