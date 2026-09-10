Cowboys’ 6-Foot-1, 205-Pound Quiet Weapon Will Be Talked About in 2026

eThe Dallas Cowboys‘ offense is expected to be one of the best in the NFL again in 2026.

Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have plenty of weapons that can make them a top-five unit again. Guys like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson give this group everything they need to succeed.

There is one other offensive player, though, who has been overlooked over the past year and that no one is talking about. He has a chance to be an instant contributor in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys’ Overlooked Receiver Won’t Hide in the Shadows in 2026

The Athletic did a roundtable with its NFC East writers to share information about the teams they cover before the 2026 season. Cowboys writer Jon Machota shared the one player on the team that no one is talking about, but who will make an impact on the team: wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.

“He’s Dallas’ No. 3 wide receiver. Understandably, he’s not going to get the same attention as CeeDee Lamb or Pickens. That can be a good thing, especially with a quarterback like Prescott who won’t force things, instead throwing to the best matchup. That could be Flournoy even more than people are thinking. Opposing defenses are going to try their best to limit Lamb and Pickens. That means a lot of opportunities in favorable coverages for Flournoy. He delivered a breakout season last year, and he did nothing but build on that during training camp. It’s been rare to see him drop a pass as he’s built a good rapport with Prescott. Lamb and Pickens will probably both put up huge numbers, but don’t be surprised if Flournoy has big games, as well.”

Flournoy was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a quiet rookie season, he broke out last season, catching 35 passes for 407 yards and 4 touchdowns on the year.

Cowboys Looking at Ryan Flournoy to Take Big Step in 2026

Flournoy’s play in 2025 was a nice surprise for an offense that saw everyone play well. He more than earned his WR3 job on the Cowboys and could put up even bigger numbers this season.

While he may not have the size of a typical wide receiver, he works well in the slot. He can be the reliable third-down receiver the Cowboys need.

Nothing appears to be slowing down this offense in 2026 with all the weapons they have. Flournoy is just one small piece of that unit. He isn’t getting enough credit for what he brings.

Entering Year 3 in the NFL, Flournoy has a chance to be a real difference-maker on this team. This might be the season where he really explodes onto the scene and becomes a true weapon.