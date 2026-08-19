Cowboys-Saints Joint Practice Showed Clear Leader in Dallas’ QB2 Battle

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of position battles that need to get figured out over the next two weeks, but one is still very much up for grabs.

Joe Milton III and Sam Howell are battling for the backup quarterback job in Dallas. Both have been getting equal reps in training camp and the preseason, with no clear winner yet.

Dallas joined the New Orleans Saints for a joint practice on Tuesday that got chippy. Amid all the fights, one might have been decided between Milton and Howell.

Dallas Cowboys’ QB2 Battle Takes Turn During Saints Joint Practice

The Athletic Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared key observations from the joint practice, focusing on key position battles. Machota praised Milton’s performance in practice.

“Backup QB Joe Milton has been playing well, building off his strong showing in the preseason game. Not only has Milton looked accurate on intermediate and deep throws but he’s not putting the ball in areas where it could be intercepted. There’s a good chance that he will start and play the entire first half against the Cardinals on Saturday.”

Both quarterbacks played well in the 17-7 preseason opener win over the Seattle Seahawks. Milton completed 12-of-15 passes for 107 yards and 1 touchdown, adding 10 yards on the ground. Howell completed 8-of-12 passes for 94 yards and 1 touchdown, adding 15 rushing yards.

Joe Milton is Moving Out Ahead of Dallas Cowboys QB2 Job

Milton was always going to be the favorite to win the QB2 job for the Cowboys. It’s no surprise that he’s slowly starting to separate himself from Howell.

Milton’s athletic ability makes him an intriguing backup option. He’s got a rocket arm and already knows Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offensive scheme.

It was always going to be tough for Howell to come in from free agency and battle for the job. He has shown good progress throughout training camp and will at least earn the third-string job with Dallas.

There are still two more weeks until the 53-man rosters have to be solidified, so there is time for Howell to make a move. Milton has just shown too much progress for him to lose the job at this point.

The upcoming Arizona Cardinals preseason game will be a good test for Milton and Howell to see where they are. If they can play as well as they did against the Seahawks, the Cardinals matchup should be even easier.

Dallas has not named a winner of the position battle yet, but Milton appears to be out in front. Whether that will change in the next two weeks is a question that will be answered soon enough.