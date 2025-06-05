Cowboys Seeking Bounce-Back From Much-Maligned OL

While there has been considerable attention paid this offseason to what the Cowboys have done, and have not done, at the various skill positions on the offensive roster, there is a sense around the team that the high-fiving over the addition of George Pickens, the hand-wringing over the state of the running backs room and the praying for the health of Dak Prescott might miss the point.

The Cowboys, when they’ve been successful, have always started with the offensive line. And the offensive line, heading into 2025, is as pocked with question marks as at any time in recent memory. Tyler Smith can be chiseled in stone at left guard, but every other spot comes with uncertainty.

Center is second-year man Cooper Beebe. Left tackle is second-year man Tyler Guyton, who looked lost at times in 2024. Zack Martin is gone and in his place is right guard Tyler Booker, the team’s first-round draft pick. Right tackle is Terence Steele, whose journey back from a knee injury two years ago remains a work in progress.

But considering the youth along the line, Steele is going to need to be a major influence as he enters his sixth season.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer: Terence Steele Set Up for ‘Great Year’

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, in an interview with the team’s website, seemed determined to will a bounce-back from Steele into existence.

“I think playing next to Tyler Booker, that confidence, and [Steele is] a great communicator, which allows him to make sure they’re on the same page because he does a great job, and that’s just invaluable,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he’s set up to have a great year.”

Steele injured his knee in 2022. He had a rough return in 2023, posting a PFF grade of 52.3, which was 69th out of 81 tackles. He was frequently beaten for sacks (nine in total) that year, including a memorable loss in Philadelphia when he yielded four sacks in one game.

That got better last year (67.0, 43rd out of 81 tackles) but still, there are concerns over Steele.

Schottenheimer is brushing those aside, though: “Terence is one of the hardest workers that we have. His work ethic, the way he trains, the way he approaches being a pro and his craft are amazing. He’s not the most vocal guy, and that’s not a bad thing.