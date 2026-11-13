Cowboys Set to Make Major Roster Move on Playmaker Amid Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 10 in a familiar position–they are without a true backup running back, having cycled through several now going back to training camp. There were Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, the second-year backs expected to compete for the job behind Javonte Williams, but neither stacked up and both were released. Malik Davis got the job, but was injured in the practice before the season started, and required season-ending hip surgery. The Cowboys tried Emari Demercado, but he was waived, and the team turned to Tyler Goodson. Now, Goodson is injured and the Cowboys, scrambling to fill the role, have finally appeared ready to turn to a player who has been in their pipeline for the past year, after bouncing through practice squads with the Jets, 49ers and Packers: Israel Abanikanda.

Abanikanda has not had NFL action since he was with the Jets in 2023 (22 carries, 70 yards, two kick returns) but is set to be on the 53-man roster on Sunday.

Said Abanikanda, “I’m just ready to ball. Ready to ball out with my teammates and get this done.”

Israel Abankikanda Has ‘Explosive Speed’

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has long talked up Abanikanda, and the fact that he has survived with the team where so many others–Demercado, Blue, Mafah–have not is indicative of the fact that Dallas likes him as a change-of-pace guy.

Said Schottenheimer: “This is a guy with explosive speed. When you get this guy into open space, he’s a big man that can run really, really fast. And that was evident from our time with him in training camp, preseason and certainly going back to his Pitt film, but he has done a really good job and he’s ready to go.”

Cowboys Could Feature Hunter Luepke

Schottenheimer also left open the possibility that the Cowboys could go with more from fullback Hunter Luepke, who was expected to be featured more in the Cowboys offense. That has not happened yet.

Said Schottenheimer: “The simple answer is yes, there is more opportunity for him. Hunter is the type of guy, he does everything well. We have no problem handing him the football, we have no problem playing him as a single back. He is a fullback, he is a tight end, he is one of those guys you can use in a lot of different ways. I would expect to see Hunter get a lot more plays this week for sure, and probably more touches.”