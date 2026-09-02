Cowboys’ ‘Solid Summer’ Led to Passing Grade in Preseason

From Day 1 of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys looked like a completely different team.

The Cowboys had strong practices and were competitive against the Los Angeles Rams in their joint practice. In the preseason, they finished 2-1, with double-digit wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

After a successful five weeks of training camp and preseason games, the Cowboys appear to be one of the biggest winners so far in the NFL. They got that vindication with a single grade.

Dallas Cowboys Get Passing Grade for 2026 Preseason

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan gave every NFL team grades on how they did in 2026. Sullivan gave the Cowboys a B+.

“Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and a number of other key Cowboys starters didn’t partake in the preseason. That said, there was plenty of intrigue on the offensive side of the ball as Sam Howell and Joe Milton duked it out for the backup role. Howell won out, with Milton being waived. On defense, third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham opened eyes with his play this summer, giving Dallas some much-needed depth at the position with upside for more. Undrafted wideout Camden Brown made the opening 53-man roster after catching six balls for 166 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. Meanwhile, from a player-acquisition standpoint, the Cowboys added pass rusher Von Miller and offensive tackle Broderick Jones during the preseason. Again, the headliners that we’ll see in Week 1 stayed behind the scenes, but Dallas put together a solid summer.”

Dallas’ offense led the charge with great passing performances from Milton and Howell, who both had over 300 yards each in three games. Even on defense, the Cowboys allowed just 20 points in their first two games against the Seahawks and Cardinals.

Cowboys’ Preseason Success is Good Omen for 2026 Campaign

This team is improved in every aspect on offense, defense, and special teams. After going 7-9-1 last season, the Cowboys have the makings of a playoff team in 2026.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is now in Year 2 on the job and has Christian Parker running the defense. Dallas added a ton of talent, including Von Miller and Broderick Jones, to further improve the roster in the preseason.

They still have a lot of work to do, but this franchise is finally heading in the right direction. After missing the playoffs two years in a row, it feels more realistic that they can compete for not only a playoff spot, but for the NFC East title.

A roster this deep is what the Cowboys needed to turn things around. This team is trending in the right direction.