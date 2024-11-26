Cowboys Could Solve Big Problem With ‘Electrifying’ New Player

The Dallas Cowboys have quite a few problems right now, from a franchise quarterback who’s out for the season in Dak Prescott to the lack of a solid running back. But, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and NFL expert and analyst Kris Knox thinks the answer to the Cowboys’ woes could be just around the corner.

In a November 25 feature for Bleacher Report on prioritizing each roster’s biggest weaknesses ahead of Week 13, Knox singles out a player who he thinks the Cowboys could snag to make the “offense fun again.”

Dallas Cowboys Could Finally Have a Solid Running Back

In the November 25 feature, Knox writes that the Cowboys could right their wrong of not investing in a solid running back by picking up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Cowboys were unwilling to invest in the running back position this past offseason,” he noted. “That led to an offensive imbalance that was a significant issue even before injuries caused Dallas to implode. Would anyone be truly shocked if Jones overcorrected by using a top-10 draft selection on a ball-carrier?” The question is whether it’s a good investment to get a running back so early in the draft, to which Knox writes that “Jeanty would be worth it from an ability standpoint.” In Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Report, NFL scout Dame Parson notes of Jeanty that, “the ability to create for himself with the ball in his hands is electrifying. He fits today’s run offenses with wide zone and pin-pull gap schemes. Jeanty is a star-caliber bell-cow running back who can shoulder the load for an NFL rushing attack.”