$136 Million Cowboys Star Named One of the Best in the NFL

With the 2025 season just a few months away, it’s time for all the NFL analysts and experts to come out with their pre-season predictions and rankings for what’s ahead. Of course, these are just predictions, and there’s no telling what will actually happen once a season kicks off. There are always surprises and guys that play better, and worse, than expected. But, it’s fun to look at pre-season predictions and see what analysts think will happen in 2025.

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, so they’re heading into the 2025 season with a very different setup. In a May 21 feature for PFF, Trevor Sikkema names the best wide receivers in the league, and one Cowboys favorite is high on the roster of names.

Dallas Cowboys WR Is One of the Best

“Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game,” Sikkema states in the feature. “From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play.”

In this new feature, Sikkema has named the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2025, employing a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

Cowboys favorite CeeDee Lamb is No. 6 on the roster, making him one of the best wide receivers in the league.

“Lamb’s production dipped in 2024 with (quarterback) Dak Prescott sidelined, but over the past three seasons, he ranks fifth among wide receivers in WAR (1.46) and trails only Ja’Marr Chase in total yards after the catch,” Sikkema notes in the feature.

Sikkema’s No. 1 pick is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is widely considered the best wide receiver in the NFL.

“Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade,” he stated in the piece. “He can win in every way, against any defense.”

Dallas Cowboys Need This in 2025

In a May 22 piece for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Alex Ballentine names every NFL team’s roster needs and trade assets going into the new season. For the Dallas Cowboys, he names defense tackle the position the team really needs. He also named Micah Parsons as the team’s top trade asset. As a side note, that would really hurt to lose Parsons.

“The Cowboys finally made the kind of splashy move that fans have clamored for when they traded for George Pickens. Bringing in the young receiver finally gives CeeDee Lamb an intriguing sidekick, but it doesn’t leave Dallas without questions,” Ballentine notes in the feature.

He adds, “The primary concern when looking at their roster is how they plan to improve a run defense that gave up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry. Solomon Thomas was the only notable defensive tackle they added this offseason”