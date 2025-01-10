Cowboys Star Pleads With Dallas to Take His Advice

The Dallas Cowboys have closed out their 2024 season with a 7-10 record, which isn’t great, but there’s always next season. For much of the season, the team was playing without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, so having him back in the fold could certainly help.

Either way, one bight spot on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster wants to the team to draft a certain college player in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he says it’s “only right” if they take his advice.

Micah Parsons Has Clear Favorite in 2025 NFL Draft

When Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks, people should listen. He’s one of the standout players on the team’s roster and has an eye for talent.

Parsons attended the College Football Playoff semifinal between his alma mater Penn State and Notre Dame on Thursday, January 9. While he was there, he announced what player he wants to play with in 2025, and it’s a Nittany Lion.

During the game, Parsons sent out a post on X asking the Dallas Cowboys to draft Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Penn State ended up losing to Notre Dame at the very end of the game, following a field goal after a Drew Allar interception, but Carter still had a strong game. Over the season, Carter has clocked 68 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“It’s only right the NFL lets me and Abdul play together!!” Parsons wrote on X.

Fans’ responses to Parsons proposal were mixed.

“That would be game changing. Abdul Carter and Micah Parsons,” one stated.

“The NFL hasn’t let the Cowboys have that much fun since the 90’s. There would be absolutely no blocking the two of y’all,” another said with a laughing emoji.

Dallas has the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The event will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round set for Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, April 25, and the final rounds will happen on Saturday, April 26.

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Has Bold Take on Next Season

Even though the Cowboys had a disappointing season in 2024, Parsons doesn’t seem negatively phased by it. Speaking on the January 8 edition of his podcast, Parsons said that he believes Dallas is going to take home the trophy next season.

“We are not done yet,” Parsons said. “I hope that y’all don’t think we are done yet. It’s going to be an amazing, amazing, amazing thing to see next year when we’re holding the trophy. Yes, it’s big goals, but I’m telling y’all right now: It’s holding the trophy.”

He added, “I’m saying my prayers out loud. I’m saying my goals out loud, so y’all can hear them. We’re going to be holding a trophy up next year. Point blank, period.”

Before the Cowboys can take home a trophy, they have to figure out who their head coach will be next season. They could stick with Mike McCarthy or go elsewhere. They’ll also have to ink Parsons to a new contact and fill the holes in their roster with some talent, both up-and-comers and veterans. So, they have some work to do, but never say never, and Parsons is obviously a believer.