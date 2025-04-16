Cowboys Star Sends Emotional 5-Word Goodbye to Dallas

It’s always sad when a beloved athlete retires for good, but it’s also a happy moment to celebrate that athlete’s achievements. On Wednesday, April 16, the Dallas Cowboys organization honored future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith as the left tackle announced his retirement.

Smith was one of Dallas’ key players during his 13 seasons with the Cowboys. In the process, he scored five All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl appearances, plus helped make the line a success during six playoff runs. Even though Smith was with the New York Jets last season, he wanted to retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, the team that drafted him. And, really, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tyron Smith Has a Message for Dallas

On April 16, Smith was surrounded by loved ones as he signed a one-day contract with the Cowboys and retired as a Dallas guy. A big number of friends, family and former teammates and staffers were there with him.

He had a sweet five-word message for the Dallas Cowboys: “I knew I was home.”

For full context, he said, “The moment I stepped into Dallas, I knew I was home.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also there, of course, and he said of Smith, “Nobody in the draft had a higher character … the highest.”

Jones also commented about Smith leaving for New York, stating, “It was like losing a family member when he went to the Jets.”

While with the Jets, Smith dealt with injuries, so it wasn’t a big run for him. But, that didn’t matter, because he had nothing to prove. He’s already proven his worth, and then some, with the Cowboys.

During his time with the Cowboys, he protected two of the franchise’s biggest quarterbacks: Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. He had a huge impact on the team for his entire time in Dallas.

Tyron is retiring in the same offseason as fellow lineman Zack Martin.

Tyron Smith Talks Time With the Cowboys

At the event, Smith was asked by Saad Yousuf from The Athletic which Cowboys defender helped him sharpen his football when he was just getting started.

“I would probably say that man is sitting in the back over there, (DeMarcus Ware),” Smith said per Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports. “Taught me a lot. Taught me that you’re not the biggest man on the field or strongest man on the field, and that it comes down to technique. And taught me a lot. And it was games early on that I was struggling with and he pulled me to the side and worked with me and helped me be to who I am today, as far as player.”

During his press conference, Smith also said, “D-Ware approached me and helped me along. I just understood what it meant to do it, it took all of us and so if anything, I could help any other teammate come along, or help them out, any kind of thing that nobody else is telling them to help us win, or help that player be just a better person or better player.”

He added, “I’ll give them that advice. . . It takes all of us to win the game.”