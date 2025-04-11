Cowboys Star’s Empowering Message Goes Viral

The Dallas Cowboys are days away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and popular wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is ready. The former first-round pick celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday, April 8, and in doing so, he made a special statement about his state of mind going into the new NFL season.

The Cowboys had a rough season in 2024, closing it out 7-10 and not making it to the playoffs, but it’s a new season, and it’s time to forget about the past. If key players, such as Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott, stay healthy this time around, it could finally be the year for the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb’s Birthday Message

The day of his birthday, Lamb took to Instagram to post a collection of photos of himself in New York City shopping with the message, “Overall, I’m about to finally kick into who I think I am.”

While he didn’t mention the Cowboys specifically, it’s a strong statement and could certainly be taken as him being ready to deliver this upcoming season. There’s never been a question as to Lamb’s talent on the field, but he also needs the right players and staff around him.

The post pretty much went viral, garnering more than 80,000 likes.

Followers commented on the post and sent their birthday wishes. “Thank you God for making CeeDee a Cowboy,” one fan stated. “happy G day young (goat) more life brudda,” another stated, using a goat emoji.

Some fellow Cowboys also wished him happy birthday on the post, including Prescott and Stefon Diggs.

Looking to the 2025 Season

While Lamb is one of the best wide receives in the league, the Cowboys could use use some help in the running back department. That’s where the 2025 NFL Draft could come in.

In an April 11 piece for Blogging the Boys, talks about the idea of taking a running back early in the draft. Ultimately, he concludes that the “sweet spot” for the Dallas Cowboys could be picking a running back in the second round.

“The idea of taking a running back in the first round is one that very few NFL fanbases approve of in today’s day and age,” he states. “Discussions about the position and its worth have run rampant over the last decade or so, and while we all acknowledge that there is a legitimate value to it, that does not change the idea that spending premium draft capital there feels unwise.”

ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently also said it seemed more likely that the Cowboys could go with a running back in the second day of the draft. He singled out TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State as a good option, as well as fellow Ohio State player Quinshon Judkins.

“The Cowboys have been open about needing an explosive receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, with Matthew Golden (Texas) being heavily linked to them at the No. 12 pick. Running back is also a need for Dallas,” he stated. “While there has been talk about the Cowboys taking Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) at No. 12, it seems more likely that they’ll use their second-round pick on a runner.”

He also said that the Cowboys have “expressed interest” in Henderson and Judkins.