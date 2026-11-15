Cowboys Starter Gets Honest on 49ers Revenge

Linebacker Dee Winters of the Dallas Cowboys is a Texas guy through and through, a former Burton High star who went on to play for TCU before landing with the 49ers as a speedy but undersize linebacker taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Winters spent three seasons with San Francisco, but was traded during the 2026 NFL draft to Dallas–a move that he had not been expecting, but one that was certainly a bit of good luck. That’s because Winters was moving into a house in Arlington when he learned he’d just been traded to a team whose home stadium is down the road.

Said Winters at the time: “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit… I definitely didn’t have any plans on being traded. But everything happens for a reason, I’m excited that I’m back home and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Dee Winters Downplays Revenge

Now, for most players, the chance to face your former team just months after they traded you away–for the low cost of a fifth-round pick–would get some extra juices flowing. Not so much for Winters. Speaking with reporters this week, Winters said he knows 49ers-Cowboys is an old rivalry game, but he is not especially looking forward to getting revenge.

Said Winters (via the Dallas Morning News): “I felt the rivalry on Monday. I was ready to go for personal reasons. Just knowing the rivalry and being on the other side this time. So this game is important to us.”

Cowboys Looking for Big Win

Indeed, the Cowboys are 4-5 and still clinging to life in the NFC playoff picture thanks to an especially weak NFC East this season. The Cowboys’ record, though, is padded with wins over light opponents, including the Commanders (with Jayden Daniels out half the game), the Texans (winless at the time), the Eagles (with half the roster injured) and the fire-selling Colts. With a much tougher slate ahead in the second half of the season, a signature win over a team like the 49ers (who are 7-1) would validate the notion that the Cowboys still have something to play for.

That’s Winters’ focus, more so than revenge.

“My job is to just go out there and execute,” he said. “As long as I do that, that’s really the only thing that matters. Not thinking so much about why they traded me, but just to go out there and execute the game plan.”