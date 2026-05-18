Cowboys Tabbed Best Fit for Ex-Star Coming Back From ‘Gruesome’ Injury

There has been much discussion in and around the Dallas Cowboys in the weeks since the NFL draft about what holes still linger on a roster that has been significantly upgraded–so the team hopes–this offseason. The Cowboys have entirely remade a defense that was last in the league in points allowed in 2025, and kept together an offense by retaining the most important free agents in that group: George Pickens, Javonte Williams, kicker Brandon Aubrey and even backup lineman TJ Bass. But there are always more holes than roster spots, more areas that need depth than the salary cap allows a team to address.

As of now, one of the big depth concerns is behind Williams, who had career highs in carries (252), yards (1,201) and touchdowns (11) last season and was re-signed on a three-year, $24 million contract. But Williams can’t be expected to take that kind of pounding again in 2026–he took more than 54% of the team’s carries, and no running back topped 52 carries last season.

The Cowboys have three backs–2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, 2025 seventh-rounder Phil Mafah and veteran Malik Davis–behind Williams, but it’s fair to wonder whether that is enough, especially if the team does seek to take pressure off Williams.

Cowboys Could Add Nick Chubb for RB Depth

At ESPN on Monday, analyst Benjamin Solak writes that the Cowboys should add another body to the mix, and in this case, it is not oft-repeated favorite Joe Mixon. It’s former Browns star Nick Chubb, the beloved four-time Pro Bowler who has made a slow but steady return after terrible injury luck in the past three seasons.

Chubb was an effective fill-in for the Texans last season after having been in Cleveland since 2018, when he was a second-round pick.

Writes Solak, in matching up remaining free agents with teams in need:

“A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys’ No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams. Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations. He rushed for 520 yards in Houston last season.”

Cowboys Could Add a Good Story

Now, no one would have to recount to Browns fans what Chubb has been through in recent years, and why another shot with a contender–he is 30, frequently the end of the road for running backs–like the Cowboys would be a nifty story. In fact, many in and around the Browns would like him back in Cleveland next season.

Chubb was a bulldozer of a back for his first five NFL seasons, gaining 996 yards as a rookie and piling on 1,000-yards seasons thereafter–he averaged 1,268 yards in his first five years. But in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury the ended his season and kept him out for half of 2024.

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Nick Chubb Says Injuries ‘Behind Me’

It wasn’t just a torn ligament. Chubb tore everything: his medial capsule, his meniscus, MCL, and ACL. Noted NFL.com: “The play was gruesome enough in nature that no replay was shown on the Monday Night Football telecast.” He had two surgeries to repair the damage, and attempted to come back in the second half of the 2024 season. With three weeks left in that season, though, Chubb broke his foot and ended his season.

He did have a nice bounce-back in 2025 in Houston though, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. That could be useful for the Cowboys. He, certainly, says he is back to full health.

As he said earlier this year: “That’s all behind me. Injuries happen. With what I did, it takes about two years to really get back. So, I’m over the hump. Now, I’m feeling as good as I have been in a long time.”