Cowboys Tabbed for 2-Time Pro Bowl ‘Potential Addition’

The Dallas Cowboys are, finally, nearing the beginning of their organized team activities, one of the last teams in the league to get started on the time-honored spring tradition. OTAs will begin at The Star on Monday, June 1, and are likely to feature the roster of players currently on the books. The Cowboys have 88 players in total, though, which means they have three spots still available, with a 91st player allowed because of the international pathways program (Dayo Odeleye is still with the team).

The but with a bit of roster flexibility, there is still an opportunity to fill some holes in the Cowboys’ depth chart. Generally, there are no up-front holes left among this bunch, but in a lot of cases, once you get past the starter, there is a giant question mark in reserve.

You know the list: Middle linebacker; left tackle; cornerback; edge rusher. The Cowboys, like all NFL teams grappling with the salary cap, have areas where they’re rolling the dice on not needing expensive depth pieces.

But the running back spot, for one, is in need of help any way you look at it, because the Cowboys don’t want to ask Javonte Williams to carry as heavy a load as he did in 2025. And there’s no surefire backup on hand for him–but a trade for James Conner could change that.

James Conner Went for 1,000 Yards Twice

With that in mind, the most intriguing option for an addition the Cowboys could potentially make in the coming weeks is Arizona running back James Conner, who has been rendered redundant by the drafting of Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick.

That’s from Dallas Morning News writer Joseph Hoyt, who highlights, too, the fact that Conner has previously worked with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who had been the Cardinals‘ offensive line coach before jumping to Dallas. Conner is not young, and is coming off a foot injury that limited him to three games, but had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024, adding 74 catches and 579 yards receiving combined.

Cowboys Could Seek James Conner ‘At Right Price’ In an article titled, “5 potential additions Dallas Cowboys could make this offseason,’ Hoyt highlighted Conner as the only playmaker in the group. He wrote: “Conner is 31 years old and coming off a season where he played for three games before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. He’s also entering the final year of his contract for a team that added two talented running backs this offseason in Tyler Allgeier and first-round pick Jeremiyah Love. The Cardinals also have a new head coach this season.

“The Cowboys have options for a second running back behind Javonte Williams. Conner wouldn’t be a bad addition at the right price.”

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Cowboys RB Options Limited

As it stands, the Cowboys have Williams as the RB1, and behind him are second-year player Jaydon Blue, who was given an opportunity to make an impact last year but did not stick, as well as Malik Davis and Phil Mafah. Blue would be the ideal complement, a shifty and speedy back who can be paired with Williams’ steamroller style. Davis is a more traditional back and probably is the safe RB2 pick.

If healthy, though, Conner could be a dual threat fit with Williams, and has the experience level to fill in as a starter should Williams get injured. None of the current slate of Cowboys backups has starting experience, and they’ve only appeared in 31 games among them.

Conner, for his part, has played 110 games, with 84 starts to his credit.