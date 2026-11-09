Cowboys to Add Playmaker After Bad News on ‘Real Injury’

In his short time with the Dallas Cowboys, running back Tyler Goodson has been carving out a role with the team behind starter Javonte Williams as the RB2, the kind of shifty, change-of-pace guy Dallas coaches have been looking for going back to OTAs. They moved on from second-year guys Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, gave the job to Malik Davis, who then got a season-ending hip injury, signed and waived Emari Demercado before finally landing on Goodson. He had earned the trust of coach Brian Schottenheimer and on Sunday, had his best game of the season with 12 carries and 77 yards against his old team, the Colts.

He also suffered a knee injury during the game, and sat out for an extended period in the first half after going to the medical tent and was listed as questionable before returning later in the game. But it turns out, the injury to his knee was more serious than the team knew on Sunday.

Cowboys ‘Fingers Crossed’ on Tyler Goodson

That was revealed by Cowboys COO Stephen Jones on Monday in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Said Jones: “He’s certainly earning those opportunities. We’ve got our fingers crossed right now on the injury front with him. You know, he came out and, it’s a real injury. My hat’s off to him even more that he came back in and ran his (expletive) off, ran hard. He’s got a real injury that he’s unfortunately probably going to have to miss some time with.”

Now, the Cowboys will need to add another running back to serve behind Williams. Patrik Walker of the Cowboys website pointed out that it would likely be recent practice squad addition Jashaun Corbin who is bumped up into the role.

Wrote Walker: “Bad news: Tyler Goodson (knee) has a ‘real injury’ that he’s ‘probably going to miss some time with’ per Stephen Jones to 105.3 the Fan. yes, Goodson impressively returned to the game and finished despite the injury, and finished with 77 yards on 6.7 yards per carry in his return to Indy.

“The #Cowboys re-signed Jaushan Corbin (was with the team late in Oxnard) to the practice squad last week, so he’s likely up next at RB2 (what’s become a bit of a cursed role in Dallas this season).”